Crypto market update: Bitcoin goes on cruise mode, rest of coins try to keep up

- The top three coins experienced bullish action over the last 24 hours.
- Huobi Token and Litecoin are the two biggest winners over the last 24 hours among the top 20.
The bulls have taken full control of the crypto market for the second day in a row. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD bulls had five straight bullish days and were on full cruise control this Wednesday. The price of the asset went up from $10,378.65 to $10,689.15, going past the $10,500-level.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD managed to have two bullish days in a row. This Wednesday, the price has gone up from $178.75 to $180.45.
- Ripple: XRP/USD also managed to have two bullish days in a row. The price has gone up from $0.261 to $0.264.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Huobi Token (HT) was the biggest winner as it went up by 4.25%. It is currently priced at $4.13.
- Litecoin (LTC) has gone up by 3.56% and is priced at $69.55.
- Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3.15% and is priced at $10,689.15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
