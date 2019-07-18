- BTC/USD is currently trading for $10,675.
- Neo was the biggest winner of the day with a 20% jump in price.
The bulls took the market by the scruff of its and pulled it up this Thursday. Several coins, including the top three, made significant gains this Thursday. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: After BTC/USD dropped to $9,430 this Tuesday, the bulls have stepped in and shoved the price back above $10,600. BTC/USD is currently priced at $10,675. It went up from $9,465 to $10,250 in just 15 mins this Thursday,
- Ethereum: ETH/USD went up from $211.65 to $228.25 this Thursday. Over the course of the last two days, ETH/USD has made up for the losses it suffered this Tuesday.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went up from $0.311 to $0.322 this Thursday, going up by 3.6%.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Neo (NEO) went up by 20% and is currently trading for $13.14.
- Litecoin (LTC) went up by 12.55% and is priced at $102.
- TRON (TRX) spiked by 12.45% and is trading for $0.026.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
