Crypto market overview: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple enter consolidation period
- The top three coins are consolidating their price before a breakout.
- Bitcoin SV price pumps by nearly 50%.
The top three coins - Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple - had a very lazy day at the office this Wednesday. Their price is going through a consolidating period and it looks like they are all getting primed for a potential breakout. Apart from the top three, we will also look at the biggest movers of the day.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC) went down from $8,720 to $8,660, charting a mere 0.69% decrease in price.
- Ethereum (ETH) went down from $271.65 to $270.20, charting a 0.54% decrease in price.
- Ripple (XRP) went down from $0.449 to $0.447, charting a 0.45% decrease in price.
Biggest winners and losers of the day
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) went up by 49.31% and is currently priced at $181.20.
- Neo (NEO) went up by 9.29% as the price spiked from $12.65 to $13.75.
- IOTA (IOT) went up by 8.72% and is currently priced at $0.52.
