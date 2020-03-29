Crypto Market Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle to find a direction; Ripple stays positive

All major coins are struggling to find a direction on Sunday

Ripple is one of the best-performing coins out of top-10.

Bitcoin has been confined to a tight range, while major altcoins show a mixed picture during early Sunday trading. The total market capitalization reduced at $173 billion from $175 billion this time on Saturday. The average daily trading volumes settled at $103, while Bitcoin's market share dropped to 64.8%

Top-3 coins price overview:

Bitcoin failed to clear the local resistance area of $6,300 and returned to $6,150 by press time. The first digital coin has retreated from the intraday high of $6,272 and registered marginal losses both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. From the short-term perspective, the world's biggest digital coin has newutal bias, though the volatility is shrinking.

Ethereum returned ti the area below critical $130.00 after a failed attempt to settle above $132.00. The intraday high is registered at $132.85, while at the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $128.50 during early Asian hours. The second-largest coin has barely changed on a day-to-day basis and lost 1.5% since the beginning of the day.

Ripple's XRP recovered $0.1700 to trade at $0.1730 by press time. The third largest coin has lost 2.5% since the beginning of Sunday, though on a day-to-day basis it is still in a green zone (+2%).