- Fartcoin depreciates by over 16% below its 200-day EMA, risking a crucial support breakdown.
- OKB hits a key support at the lower boundary of a declining wedge pattern.
- Curve DAO token risks falling out of a declining channel pattern.
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), OKB (OKB), and Curve DAO (CRV) emerge as frontrunners in the declining market trend, with double-digit losses over the last 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency market has incurred $935.44 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $110,000 and Ethereum (ETH) slipped below $4,500 on Monday. This pullback extends the weakness from Sunday, resulting in a larger wipeout of retail leverage in the derivatives market.
Total Liquidations. Source: Coinglass
Out of the $935.44 million liquidations, $822.42 million in long liquidations outpace the $113.02 million of short liquidations, indicating a larger bullish wipeout. Amid the wipeout, the crypto market Open Interest has declined by 6.98% to $202.42 billion, from $217.61 billion on Monday.
Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
The massive outflow from the broader crypto market highlights a shift in momentum ahead of September, which is a historically weaker month for Bitcoin.
Fartcoin’s declines reaches a crucial support level
Fartcoin trades at $0.7856 at press time on Tuesday, holding above the 50% retracement level at $0.7378, which is drawn between $2.74 on January 19 and $0.1986 on March 10. The 16.85% reversal from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Monday puts this 50% retracement support at risk.
If Fartcoin extends the downtrend, a decisive close below this support could test the $0.5730 support, which previously acted as a resistance on April 8.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 38 on the daily chart, slipping below the halfway line, which indicates a lowered buying pressure. If the RSI slips to the oversold region, Fartcoin could drop below the crucial support threshold.
FARTCOIN/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, a potential reversal from the $0.7378 level, similar to the April 19 reversal, could result in a bounce back to the $1.0000 psychological level.
OKB could take a bearish exit out of a falling wedge pattern
The brilliant performance of OKB last week, driven by the 65 million token burn, takes a hit as the broader crypto market corrects. At the time of writing, OKB trades at $171 near the 50-period EMA, which aligns with the falling wedge pattern’s lower support trendline on the daily chart (shared below).
If OKB drops below this support trendline near $165, a decisive close will signal the breakdown of the pattern. This could extend the downtrend to the $142 support, marked by the August 13 high.
The RSI on the same chart has dropped to 39, which indicates a bearish shift in trend. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses below the zero line with its signal line mirroring the fall, which suggests a rise in bearish trend momentum.
OKB/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, if OKB bounces off the dynamic support of the 50-period EMA, it could test the upper ceiling at $195.
Curve DAO risks a falling channel pattern breakdown
Similar to OKB, CRV tests the lower boundary of a falling channel pattern formed on the daily chart (shared below). CRV trades at $0.7833 at press time near the 100-day EMA after breaching the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.7986, which is retraced between $1.3368 from December 7 and $0.3470 from March 11.
If CRV marks a daily close below the support trendline at $0.7626, it could extend the fall to the 50% retracement level at $0.6811.
The momentum indicators on the daily chart suggest a bearish tilt. The MACD and its signal line cross below the zero line, indicating a rise in bearish momentum, while the RSI, at 40, drops below the halfway line, suggesting room for further correction.
CRV/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, a bounce back within the falling channel pattern could test the upper trendline at $0.9650.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink partners with Japan’s SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases
Chainlink (LINK) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Monday with the announcement of securing a partnership with Japan’s financial conglomerate SBI Group. The firm, with over $200 billion in assets, will focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) product offerings.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes recovery as bullish momentum builds
Cardano (ADA) price is showing signs of recovery after rebounding from a crucial support level last week. This price optimism is further supported by rising Open Interest and stablecoin market capitalization, pointing toward improving market sentiment.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP hover near key supports while ETH consolidates after record highs
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start this week on a cautious note as traders eye critical levels. BTC and XRP are holding support around key zones, while ETH consolidates just below record highs, leaving the market at a potential turning point.
Crypto market liquidations cross $650M: Ethena, Lido, Pump.fun lead losses
Ethena (ENA), Lido (LDO), and Pump.fun (PUMP) start the week under pressure, leading the cryptocurrency market losses over the last 24 hours. The altcoins display room for further correction, as the selling pressure increases.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.