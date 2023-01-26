Commercial lawyers with a solid knowledge of blockchain and crypto tech will be in particularly high demand.
Crypto-versed lawyers will play an increasingly important role in Web3 firms — particularly after the implosion of FTX and the industry braces for regulatory turbulence, two legal academics believe.
Boston Law School professor and chief compliance officer at crypto exchange Bitstamp, Thomas Hook, told Cointelegraph that Web3 lawyers will soon become “business differentiators” because they’ll be faced with the tough task of helping firms navigate through legal and regulatory uncertainties.
This will ultimately determine how fast firms can take their products and services to market, Hook explained:
Given the lack of clarity in many regulations and the complexity, Web3 companies will continue to need legal and compliance representatives to support them. These types of individuals are becoming business differentiators as they can help or hinder a business to get to market quickly in a legal and compliant manner.
“Without them, companies could face setbacks as regulators are looking to get a handle on the industry,” Hook added.
Senior Research Fellow Dr. Aaron Lane of RMIT’s Blockchain Innovation Hub told Cointelegraph that in the current environment, Web3 companies should play it safe and resort to legal advice where appropriate.
“Entrepreneurs are used to making decisions under economic uncertainty but are not as good at operating under legal uncertainty."
Lane explained that the pace of blockchain-based innovation, paired with over 50 independent digital asset bills introduced into the United States Congress in recent times further illustrates the need.
He believes that some of the bettWeb3 lawyers will come from the commercial law sector, which is a "crucial" foundation for lawyers in the crypto field.
“A good Web3 lawyer will be a good commercial lawyer. The best Web3 lawyers in the field today started out as commercial lawyers of one kind or another and I expect that core foundation will continue to be crucial.”
“Knowledge of the technologies that make up the Web3 stack will be increasingly in demand over the next decade,” Lane however stressed.
For now however, the sector remains “very niche”, according to CryptoRecruit founder Neil Dundon.
Lane added that most legal representation for Web3 firms is offered by external counsel instead of in-house lawyers, which focus more on cases relating to financial services and securities laws.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Cardano price poised for a 20% rally ahead of the launch of stablecoin Djed next week?
Cardano price rallied by a little more than 3% to trade at $0.386. ADA price has maintained a rather low profile throughout the month of Jan as the 3rd generation cryptos only registered a 57% rise over the last four weeks.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: Is APE setting up a smart money trap?
ApeCoin Price is in question as the uptrend move is not delivering the same amount of strength witnessed in the trend prior. Traders should be on the lookout as a sudden dip could be the start of a much larger decline.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bears flex the largest red day this year
Dogecoin price is showing substantial evidence to suggest a market decline is on the way. Investors should be aware DOGE’s downside potential going into the final days of the month. A breach above $0.095 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin price eyes $25,000 as Goldman Sachs ranks BTC as the best-performing asset of 2022
Bitcoin price had managed to recover all of its losses from November 2022, when the king coin slipped to trade at $15,000. Since then, BTC has attempted to rise further and clear a seven-month-long hurdle.
US Dollar Index struggles to defend 102.00 ahead of US PMI, GDP data
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.