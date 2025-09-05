Crypto Gainers: MemeCore, Pump.fun rally as World Liberty Financial struggles

- MemeCore hit an all-time high with a 34% jump on Thursday.
- Pump.fun token gains traction amid new creator fee model.
- World Liberty Financial token tanks below listing price on Binance.
MemeCore (M), Pump.fun (PUMP) has outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, while the US President Trump’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) drops below its listing price on Binance. The technical outlook for the crypto gainers puts key resistance levels at focus, while the WLFI token struggles for a concrete ground.
MemeCore hits record high
MemeCore edges higher by 1% at press time on Friday, building on the 34% jump from the previous day. The uptrend in the meme coin has expanded for eight days, after reaching a record high of $1.50 on Thursday.
The bullish run faces opposition at the $1.47 level, aligning with the R2 pivot level on the 4-hour chart. A decisive close above this level could stretch the uptrend to $1.81, aligning with the R3 pivot level.
The momentum indicators on the same chart indicate a bullish bias as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line extend the uptrend. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 83 hovers into the overbought zone, indicating heightened buying pressure.
M/USDT 4-hour price chart.
Looking down, MemeCore could retest the $1.13 support level, marked by the Saturday high, if the uptrend reverses on the downside.
Pump.fun eyes further gains as bullish momentum builds
Pump.fun extends the uptrend for the fifth consecutive day, with a 2% surge so far on Friday. The launchpad token gains traction with the new creator fee model that has renewed interest in Solana-based meme coins.
PUMP edges above the R2 pivot level at $0.004335, and a successful close above this could target the R3 pivot level at $0.004952.
Adding to the upside chances, the MACD indicator displays an uptrend in the MACD and signal lines, indicating a steady bullish momentum. Still, the RSI at 67 remains volatile under the overbought boundary, posing a risk of potential reversal.
PUMP/USDT 4-hour price chart.
Looking down, a failure to keep buoyant above $0.004335 could dump the PUMP token to $0.003849.
World Liberty Financial token risks further losses
World Liberty Financial token trades below $0.20, extending the downfall for the fourth consecutive day after reaching a record high of $0.47 on Monday. Despite the proposal to buy back and burn tokens with 100% of the WLFI treasury liquidity fees, the token fails to regain strength and has dropped below its listing price on Binance.
WLFI token market data. Source: CoinMarketCap
The Etherscan data highlights 47 million WLFI tokens burned on Wednesday, while the declining trend has dropped the market capitalization of WLFI to $4.5 billion.
As the declining trend continues, the WLFI token could risk further losses below the record low of $0.16 from the previous day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore, Pump.fun rally as World Liberty Financial struggles
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum (ETH) price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple (XRP) finds support around its critical level.
Nasdaq reinforces oversight on publicly traded crypto-focused treasuries
Nasdaq will require US-listed crypto treasury firms to get shareholder approval before issuing new shares to lift their stock price. Nasdaq is strengthening its grip on companies that try to boost stock performance through fundraising aimed at crypto acquisitions.
Ethena drops 10% following Mega Matrix's $2 billion ENA treasury plan
Ethena (ENA) declined on Thursday despite Singapore-based Mega Matrix's (MPU) plan to raise $2 billion from a series of shelf offerings to establish a treasury reserve focused on acquiring ENA and other stablecoin governance tokens.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.