- Altcoins' market capitalization holds strength above $1.50 trillion as Bitcoin's dominance drops below 60%.
- FedWatchTool indicates a higher anticipation of the US Fed reducing rates by 25 basis points in September.
- Altcoin Season Index indicates elevated scores as market sentiment remains mixed.
The altcoins market upholds the reclaimed levels above $1.50 trillion as Bitcoin (BTC) loses its grip over the market. The growing anticipation of the US Federal Reserve reducing interest rates aligns with capital rotation in the crypto market, boosting the Altcoin Season chances. Still, the sudden drop in institutional interest in Bitcoin and mixed market sentiments could delay the potential Altseason.
Chances of US Federal Reserve rate cuts skyrocket
FedWatchTool, an aggregator tool of market expectation, based on 30-day Fed Funds Futures, anticipates a 97.6% likelihood of a 25 basis point (bps) reduction at the 17 September Fed meeting. Last month, the US producer prices jumped by 0.9%, reflecting the effect on domestic prices from the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on major countries.
FedWatchTool
The August US Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released on September 10, days after the Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate on Friday. These data could help predict the stance of the Fed in the upcoming meeting on September 17. A rate cut could help control inflation in the short term and potentially increase capital inflows in risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.
Declining Bitcoin dominance teases a potential Altcoin Season
Bitcoin dominance refers to the percentage of the crypto market capitalization dominated by BTC. A shift in capital from BTC to altcoins would decrease BTC dominance, increasing the possibility of an altcoin season.
As of Thursday, the Bitcoin dominance is down at 58.47%, from the annual high of 65.91% on June 26.
Adding to the altseason chances, the total market capitalization of the crypto market excluding Bitcoin (TOTAL 2) chart displays a symmetrical triangle pattern forming on the daily timeframe. The Total2 is down by nearly 1% at press time on Thursday; even so, the price action shows an upcycle intact within the triangle pattern.
A potential upside breakout could drive the rally into price discovery mode, beyond the all-time high of $1.69 trillion recorded on August 14.
Total crypto market excluding Bitcoin.
Looking down, a slip below the $1.50 trillion would invalidate the triangle pattern and the altcoin season chances.
Market sentiment remains mixed
CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index is based on the performance of the top 100 altcoins relative to Bitcoin over the last 30 days. As of Thursday, 53 altcoins outperform Bitcoin, while an official altseason requires a score of 75 altcoins beating Bitcoin’s performance. This indicates the altcoin season is halfway here as Bitcoin loses dominance.
CMC Altcoin Season Index.
Furthermore, the Fear and Greed Index stands at 44, indicating that the market sentiment remains neutral as volatility returns to the market. Typically, elevated market sentiments are necessary for investors to shift capital to altcoins.
CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index.
A potential rate cut decision from the US Federal Reserve could align key catalysts, such as market sentiment and easier access to capital for risky assets, kickstarting a potential altcoin season.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore leads market rebound as Four and Ethena sustain bullish momentum
The cryptocurrency market is on the front foot on Thursday, with MemeCore (M) recording a double-digit rise in the last 24 hours, followed by the Four (FORM), which was previously known as BinaryX, and Ethena (ENA) recovery.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC fee collection hits 7-month high as bullish momentum builds
Litecoin (LTC) price trades within a falling wedge pattern around $112.5 at the time of writing on Thursday, with a breakout likely to trigger a rally ahead. On-chain activity and derivatives data support a bullish outlook.
Federal Reserve to host stablecoin and DeFi-focused conference amid regulatory progress
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to host a conference on payments innovation next month to discuss stablecoin use cases, tokenization and the growing relationship between traditional finance and crypto.
TON holds steady as AlphaTON Capital unveils $100 million Toncoin treasury plan
Toncoin (TON) held steady on Wednesday after AlphaTON Capital announced a $100 million financing plan to establish a TON treasury. Nasdaq-listed AlphaTON Capital, formerly known as Portage Biotech (PRTG), announced plans to acquire roughly $100 million worth of TON as part of its shift to become a digital asset treasury company.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.