- The Crypto Fear and Greed Index fell to its lowest level since 2022, signaling extreme fear in the market.
- Bitcoin's price dived lower following further tariff threats from President Trump on China and Europe.
- Short-term Bitcoin holders have realized over $2 billion in losses within the past three days.
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced significant selling pressure on Thursday, reflected by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index reaching its lowest level since June 2022. Glassnode noted that most of this selling pressure comes from short-term holders, who have realized $2.16 billion in losses over the past three days.
Bitcoin dips as investor sentiment nears extreme fear
The Crypto Fear and Greed Index — a metric that measures the overall sentiment of the cryptocurrency market — dropped to nearly a three-year low on Thursday.
The index hit a score of 10, indicating a shift in investor sentiment toward extreme fear following recent tensions over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and the recent hack on crypto exchange Bybit.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index. Source: Alternative
President Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% tariffs on imports from China on top of existing ones, alongside a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico beginning on March 4. Trump also plans to slap a 25% tariff on imports from Europe.
The combination of Trump's tariffs and a $1.44 billion hack on crypto exchange Bybit has seen the crypto market sustain massive selling pressure, with Bitcoin plunging toward $83,000.
Most of the recent Bitcoin sell-off stems from the short-term holder (STH) cohort, which has realized losses worth $2.16 billion in the past three days, according to a Thursday X post by crypto analytics platform Glassnode.
The largest realized losses came from investors who purchased Bitcoin within the past week. This group of holders realized $927 million in losses, making up 42.85% of the young cohort losses.
Likewise, holders between a week and a month realized losses worth $678 million. Those between a month and a year witnessed losses of $257 million, while those who bought within the 24-hour range realized losses of $322 million.
BTC Realized Loss by Age. Source: Glassnode
The increased realized losses reflect growing market stress, as decreased market confidence is pushing many recent buyers to exit their positions.
Glassnode further highlights the change in short-term holder behavior, measured by the Short-Term Holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (STH-SOPR).
"Historically, deep SOPR contractions have led to at least temporary market stabilization as weaker hands exit," wrote Glassnode analysts in a Wednesday report. "However, under current macroeconomic conditions, the risk remains that the price decline could extend further if no strong demand catalyst emerges."
The STH-SOPR has dropped by -0.04 below its quarterly median, a sharp decline that surpasses the typical standard deviation threshold of -0.01.
Such a drop indicates that more short-term holders are selling their Bitcoin at a loss.
If Bitcoin continues showing a strong correlation to macroenomic conditions, its price could face more downward pressure until signs of a global trade war subsidize.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovers above $85,000 while institutional investors offload their holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly and trades around $86,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling nearly 15% at one point this week. US President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff news and falling institutional demand fueled the BTC’s correction.
ONDO Finance partners with Mastercard: Tokenized Real-World Assets to Multi-Token Network
Ondo Finance announces a partnership with Mastercard to bring tokenized Real-World Assets to Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network.. This integration will bring Ondo’s OUSG token to MTN, enabling businesses to access the benefits of tokenized treasuries seamlessly.
Solana Price Forecast: DTCC lists first SOL futures ETF, will it avert $130 breakdown?
Solana price edges higher and trades near $140 at the time of writing on Thursday after tumbling from $172 to $134 this week as FTX estate’s impending token unlock looms ahead despite early gains from a new SOL Exchange Traded Fund listing.
XRP remains in murky waters as SEC drags feet in dismissing its case against Ripple
XRP has witnessed heavy losses since the beginning of the week, dropping nearly 15% as the crypto market stretches its losses. Ripple community members continue to expect an end to the SEC's multi-year lawsuit as the agency closes another investigation.
Bitcoin: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot ETFs data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.