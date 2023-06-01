Market picture
The crypto market has lost another 0.8% of its capitalisation in the last 24 hours, rolling back to $1,128, where it was last Friday. Bitcoin is down 1.4%, Ether is down 0.8%, and the top altcoins are mostly down, except for Litecoin, which is up 3%.
Bitcoin closed the month down 7.6% at $27.0K, having gained every month since the beginning of the year. With further declines, the momentum towards the $25.5-26.0 area is worth a closer look. There is a 50-week average near the lower boundary, while at the top, bitcoin found support on May's declines.
Ethereum failed to stick to levels above its 50-day moving average and pulled back to $1850. The following technical support is at $1800.
A solid move below these areas in Bitcoin and Ether will likely trigger a broader sell-off in altcoins.
Regarding seasonality, June is considered a relatively successful month for BTC. Over the past 12 years, bitcoin has ended the month up seven times (up 16.7% on average) and down five times (-19.2% on average).
News background
According to the Financial Times, the world's biggest banks, including Standard Chartered, Nomura and Charles Schwab, are developing cryptocurrency trading platforms. Institutional investors remain interested in investing in digital assets but only trust the big banks.
Blockchain industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash supporter Roger Ver believes that Ethereum, despite its smaller capitalisation, has become "a driving force for cryptocurrency adoption worldwide". According to him, ETH has brought innovations such as NFT, smart contracts, scaling solutions and so on to the industry.
The Binance exchange has expressed support for potential US Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for his intention to oppose any form of cryptocurrency prohibition.
According to Wu Blockchain, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to cut a fifth of its staff in June.
Tron developers have patched a critical vulnerability that exposed $500 million in assets.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
Ethereum vs. SEC: Implications of Wahis’ insider trading settlement on ETH
Ethereum (ETH) is the subject of a new controversy, with the second-largest crypto finding itself in the rut after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled its insider trading case against the Wahi brothers.
Justin Sun’s TRON hits all-time high of 10.9M daily transactions, braving crypto winter
Justin Sun, the founder of TRON – one of the largest decentralized blockchain DAO ecosystems in crypto – shared a new milestone for the token on Thursday. TRON processed 10.9 million in daily transactions, hitting a record high.
Ethereum fees decline by 70% from 2023 highs as top DeFi protocols lose users
Ethereum is currently facing trouble in the spot market due to the broader market bearishness as well as investors' skepticism. But while the spot market only recently took a turn for the worse, the DeFi space has been only negative for a long time.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.