Crypto and blockchain-related stocks bleed as investors move away from risky assets

- Investors are moving away from risky assets like cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks ahead of the Fed meeting.
- Stocks of MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain Inc and Marathon Digital holdings plummeted.
- Cryptocurrencies in the top 30, based on market capitalization, suffered a double-digit drop in prices.
Investors have a risk-off approach ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, reducing their positions in cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks. Bitcoin price plummeted over the weekend, dropping to half of its all-time high.
Cryptocurrency stocks continue to bleed ahead of Fed meeting
The cryptocurrency market witnessed a massive price drop over the weekend. Bitcoin and altcoins in the top 30 started bleeding.
Bitcoin price dropped to half of its November high. Prices of cryptocurrency stocks tumbled as investors pulled away, in a risk-off approach ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
Proponents believe that the Fed’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday has triggered the reduction of positions in cryptocurrency stocks like MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain Inc and Marathon Digital holdings.
After a massive bloodbath in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, over $200 billion in market capitalization was wiped out. This triggered a significant drop in cryptocurrency stock prices.
Shares of one of the largest cryptocurrency institutions like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) dropped by 8% and 13% respectively. The stock price of Tesla, the electric car company that recently revealed that it would accept Dogecoin as payment for its merchandise, resisted the drop.
Based on data from the cryptocurrency platform CoinGecko, cryptocurrencies in the top 30 based on market capitalization suffered a double-digit drop in prices. Solana, Cardano, Terra prices dropped over 15%. Bitcoin price dropped to 50% of its all-time high.
Proponents believe that the outcome of the Fed meeting could have an impact on the prices of the cryptocurrency stocks and crypto market capitalization.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
