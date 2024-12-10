Bitcoin was the subject of a social media debate following Google's announcement of its latest supercomputer chip named Willow.

Willow is said to perform standard computations in five minutes, which would take today's supercomputers light years to complete.

Crypto community members shared thoughts on Willow's potential to compromise Bitcoin's encryption.

Bitcoin faced mixed sentiments on Tuesday after crypto community members spoke on the potential of Google's new quantum chip Willow's ability to crack blockchain networks and render the security of public key cryptography useless.

Fears rise for Bitcoin following Google's quantum chip launch

Google's announcement of a new quantum computing chip called Willow has stirred concerns for Bitcoin and crypto encryption. The fears center around Willow's potential to compromise Bitcoin's security and the cryptographic techniques for securing private keys.

Willow is a quantum computing chip that boasts 105 qubits and a remarkable ability to minimize computational errors. The chip can allegedly perform a benchmark task in under five minutes, "a task that would take today's supercomputers around 10 septillion years to complete," wrote Google in a blog post on Monday.

Crypto community members have shared mixed views concerning Willow's ability and its potential impact on Bitcoin and the general crypto market.

On the one hand, certain members feel that this new technology will end crypto encryption and crack Bitcoin.

However, most experts expressed that despite Willow's groundbreaking computing speed, it has several shortcomings when tested with Bitcoin's security.

Bitcoin advocate Ben Sigman stated that Bitcoin uses two main types of encryption: the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) and the SHA-256 secure hashing algorithm.

Sigman pointed out that both encryptions require millions of qubits to break through, meaning that Willow's 105 qubits is still quite far from cracking Bitcoin.

Kevin Rose, partner at True Ventures and host of The Kevin Rose Show, echoed a similar sentiment.

Q: Can Google's Willow crack Bitcoin?



Estimates indicate that compromising Bitcoin's encryption would necessitate a quantum computer with approximately 13 million qubits to achieve decryption within a 24-hour period.



In contrast, Google's Willow chip, while a significant… — Kevin Rose (@kevinrose) December 9, 2024

Others also shared how crypto will be the least of worries for investors if Willow is potentially strong enough to break encryption standards in cryptocurrencies.

if quantum computing breaks encryption



crypto would be least of your worries. it will



- expose government & military secrets

- exploit banking systems

- turn private chats public



but google's willow is at 105 qubits. breaking bitcoin needs 13 million qubits - still a long way — Suhail Kakar (@SuhailKakar) December 10, 2024

Despite the seeming impossibility for Willow to break through Bitcoin's cryptography, most crypto community members noted that it's important to start rethinking how blockchains work to enable them maintain a future-proof state as technology advances.

Bitcoin trades just above $97,000 at press time as it looks to recover from the recent market decline.