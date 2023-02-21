The ICF is also funding projects to drive Cosmos's adoption and use cases, including programs like the Interchain Developer Academy and Interchain Builders Program.
According to a medium post on Feb. 20, the Interchain Foundation (ICF), a non-profit organization behind the creation of the Cosmos (ATOM) interblockchain communications (IBC) ecosystem, has committed to spending approximately $40 million in 2023 to develop its core infrastructure and applications. As a part of the Interchain Stack, which is utilized by around 50 blockchains, these include the Tendermint Core (and now CometBFT), Cosmos SDK, Cosmos Hub, and the IBC protocol.
"Throughout the year, we envisage engaging other teams to deliver smaller, tightly defined tasks within each area of work. Such contracts will be to supplement the work of the teams mentioned below or in service of their needs that arise during the year."
The ICF is also supporting the development of CosmWasm and Ethermint, the technologies the firm says have become the "foundations of smart contract and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchains." In addition to core infrastructure, the ICF will fund projects that drive Cosmos's adoption and use cases. These include programs such as the Interchain Developer Academy, the Cosmos Developer Portal, and the Interchain Builders Program, as well as integration with other blockchain technologies such as Polkadot and Hyper Ledger
Key areas of work of the ICF's funding commitment | Source: ICF
Additionally, the ICF says that it plans to reopen its public Small Grants Program in 2023, which was suspended last year due to a "significant backlog of applications." It plans to reopen the program in due course and is encouraging teams to reach out to the Builders Program for non-financial mentorship and support. In the meantime, the ICF recommends developers utilize its ATOM delegation program to access contribution rewards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera Hashgraph: Trade what you see not what you feel
Hedera Hashgraph price shows short-term bearish technicals that may alter the bullish narrative in the coming days. Traders should remain unbiased during consolidation phases and continue to practice risk management while seeking profitable opportunities.
Can Solana price trigger a 40% rally before the broader crypto market bullish cues disappear?
Solana price is nearing complete recovery from the downfall that took place back in November 2022. The cryptocurrency is close to breaching the critical resistance that has remained untested for more than three months now.
Can Aptos price pull off a 50% upswing after deep retracement?
Aptos (APT) price is set to rocket to the moon with a near 50% gain in its trace as bulls need to start buying into APT. The reason for this comes in the aftermath of the speech by President Putin in Russia that did not hold any specific clues and instead only dealt a pausing of the START treaty as revenge for US President Biden’s visit to Kyiv.
Dogecoin price could crash by 14% if the bulls do not pull DOGE up to this level
Dogecoin price seems to be continuing its streak of underwhelming recovery as the altcoin is struggling to breach a two-week barrier. Going forward, the altcoin is expected to slide further as the bullish cues do not appear to have any effect on DOGE.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.