Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading.
Bitcoin Headline News:Grayscale's GBTC Discount to NAV Breaks Records as Spread Widens by More Than 35%.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Corrective rally See video.
Circle announces cross-chain USDC payment support
When it comes to cryptocurrencies, the first spot is fixed for Bitcoin. However, the struggle between the second and the rest of the cryptos continues. This case extends to stablecoins as well since USDC is finding takers even in the most unconventional cases.
XRP Price Prediction: Trade against retail, you'll win every time
XRP price is showing applaudable retaliation signals. Since September 25, the bears have conquered the market, forging a 20% loss in market value for the digital remittance token. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach of $0.31.
Terra Luna Price Prediction: Why the call for a 10x bull run may have been made premature
Terra Luna's price may be headed lower than investors may be thinking. Tera's LUNA price could take investors by surprise in the coming days. Since August, the forecast was made that LUNA could potentially 10x in market value based on on-chain and technical analysis.
Bitcoin set to reclaim $20,000 as Lightning Lab releases Taro protocol code to “Bitcoinize the dollar”
The Taro protocol from Lightning Labs has been created to become the world’s financial network for Bitcoin transactions and transfers. The Taro network will be developed to support the transfer of assets over Bitcoin and later the lightning network for instant and cheap settlement.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.