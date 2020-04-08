- Bobby Ong, the CEO of CoinGecko, shed light on the recent $400 million acquisition of CoinMarketCap (CMC) by Binance.
- Ong believes that it’s going to be difficult for CMC to stay neutral and independent.
In a recent interview, the CEO of CoinGecko, Bobby Ong, shared his views about Binance’s acquisition of CoinMarketCap (CMC). The latter is one of the most-referenced crypto data websites. Ong noted that his company will “uphold data integrity” in the face of “many new exchanges… faking their volume.”
Speaking of the $400 million acquisition of its rival company, Ong said:
After this acquisition, I think it will be hard for CoinMarketCap to stay neutral and independent, so we are now the largest, independent crypto data aggregator on the market.
On the one hand, CMC follows its own methods for data integrity. CoinGecko, on the other, uses the “Trust Score,” which helps clients understand if “the volume being reported is realistic.” CoinGecko also recently released a book on Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
Many crypto community members have been highly supportive of CMC’s acquisition. According to a Cointelegraph report, Eric Benz, the CEO of crypto exchange Changelly, said that he believes the deal will benefit both the parties.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
After a one-day break in the cryptocurrency market, the transfer of market share between Bitcoin and a large part of the Altcoin segment has resumed.
Bitcoin Cash rallies ahead of halving, Bitcoin stable above $7,200, ETH and XRP in the green
The cryptocurrency market is being treated to a couple of halving events this week. Bitcoin Cash and its rival sibling Bitcoin SV will both undergo a mining reward halving.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there...
Ethereum Price Analysis: A trip to $200.00 is going to be bumpy
ETH/USD retreated towards $170.00 amid the overall correction on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $168.00, moving to and fro around the critical barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.