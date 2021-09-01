An exact date for the L2 integration has not yet been made public.
An engineering team at the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plans to integrate Polygon’s layer-two (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum with the exchange platform.
-
The move marks a first for Coinbase’s protocol team, which will attempt to reduce high prices and long settlement times, according to a press release on Tuesday.
-
Integrating with Coinbase will allow exchange users to withdraw directly onto a supported L2 solution.
-
An exact date for the L2 integration has not yet been made public.
-
The Coinbase protocol team is an experienced group of engineers aiming to contribute to the scaling of blockchains and community building. The team focuses on integrating various technologies with Coinbase products.
-
The aim is to help “level the playing field” while ensuring retail users don’t get priced out of being able to participate in this budding ecosystem, according to the release.
-
“This will certainly help to improve the Coinbase user experience,” said Polygon’s co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.
-
Last month, Polygon merged with rollup platform Hermez Network in a $250 million deal, marking the first complete merger of one blockchain network into another.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar buyers are ready for the opportunity to profit
Stellar is in a classic bearish trend, with the red descending trend line acting as the backbone for the trade short sellers are in. The XLM price descent comes after hitting the high on Aug 16 at around $0.41.
XRP army play key role in SEC vs Ripple case while price remains range-bound
Enraged by the confusing guidance of the Securities Exchange Commission over the years, the "XRP Army" questions the agency's credibility. Ripple has filed a motion to expose XRP holdings of ...
Shiba Inu prepares to rebound to $0.000009
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems primed for a rebound.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.