The Reserve Bank of Australia and Treasury have been holding private meetings with executives from Coinbase, with discussions revolving around the future of crypto regulation in Australia.
Responding to Cointelegraph’s request for comment, an RBA spokesperson confirmed recent reports that these private meetings had occurred, stating that Coinbase met with the RBA’s Payments Policy and Financial Stability departments this week “as part of the Bank’s ongoing liaison with industry.”
Coinbase vice president of international policy Tom Duff Gordon, who was reported to have flown in for the meetings, also confirmed to Cointelegraph that meetings took place with Treasury in Canberra and Sydney.
Gordon said that the meetings touched on the government’s token mapping efforts, and Coinbase also “shared insights on global best practices concerning licensing and custody.”
The Australian Treasury's token mapping exercise was announced on Aug. 22, and is aimed at categorizing digital assets in a way to work them into existing regulatory frameworks.
A consultation paper was released by the Treasury on Feb. 3, for which the Treasury sought feedback from the crypto industry.
Gordon praised efforts from the Treasury, noting that “The Australian Treasury teams continue to impress us with their high level of sophistication and active involvement,” adding:
The Australian Treasury’s token mapping exercise provides one of the most detailed and thoughtful papers we have encountered on the topic, setting a strong foundation for their forthcoming draft rules for crypto exchanges and custodians.
Gordon expressed his desire to see the rules “later this year,” adding that he appreciated “the Treasury’s comprehensive groundwork.”
In contrast, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong has been critical of the approach to crypto regulation in the United States, echoing accusations that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is “regulating by enforcement” and claiming that the SEC wants firms to register with them despite there being no way to register.
Documents recently obtained by the Australian Financial Review under freedom of information laws suggested that crypto legislation in Australia could be dragged out past 2024 and beyond, however, as final submissions to the cabinet are not expected until late in the year.
Coinbase expanded to Australia on Oct. 4, 2022, with Coinbase Vice President of International and Business Development Nana Murugesan telling Cointelegraph at the time that the exchange was “very impressed with the open door that we’ve received in Canberra and with different policymakers.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia.
Filecoin price crashes by 16% in a single day, FIL set to drop below $5
Filecoin price bore the brunt of the broader market cues and lost nearly half the increase observed by the asset in the span of a day. If this uncertainty continues, expect a decline below the critical support level and toward a monthly low.
Ark Invest raises $16 million as Cathie Wood launches new private crypto fund
While the rest of the market is acting cautiously owing to the uncertainty in the crypto as well as the broader financial market, Cathie Wood is taking the other road.
Uniswap price sinks by 8% despite DEX’s launch on Binance BNB Chain
Uniswap, the world’s biggest decentralized exchange (DEX), launched its version 3 (V3) on the BNB Chain on Wednesday. BNB Chain, developed by the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.