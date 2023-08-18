Coinbase Layer 2 BASE beats Arbitrum and Optimism in daily transactions

Share:

Coinbase’s Layer 2 blockchain BASE beat competitors Arbitrum and Optimism to the curb with the highest daily transactions over the past week.

Coinbase told FXStreet that the exchange is developing an open-source monitoring tool, Pessimism, to tackle the instances of scams and rug pulls on BASE.

As competition among Layer 2 networks intensifies, BASE continues to attract new users and assets to its blockchain.

Competition among Layer 2 networks intensified with the launch of Coinbase’s blockchain BASE. BASE opened its mainnet for all users on August 9. Since its launch, the Layer 2 chain has amassed a large volume of users and average daily transactions on its blockchain.

When compared to top Layer 2 blockchains, Arbitrum and Optimism, BASE leads the competition in the number of daily transactions on a seven-day timeframe.

Coinbase’s BASE mainnet kicks Layer 2 competitors to the curb with user activity

Within a week of its mainnet launch, BASE has attracted a large volume of traders and capital to the Layer 2 ecosystem. According to data from crypto intelligence tracker DeFiLlama, BASE has amassed $164.87 million in total value of assets locked on its blockchain.

BASE TVL as seen on DeFiLlama

Alongside a large volume of capital on its chain, BASE boasts of a large number of daily transactions on its network.

When compared to Arbitrum and Optimism, two large Layer 2 protocols, BASE is roughly at the same level in the seven-day moving average of the number of daily transactions. The daily transaction count for BASE, ARB and OP chains, is shown below:

Comparing daily transactions for ARB, OP and BASE chains on Dune Analytics

When comparing transactions per day on the three Layer 2 chains, on August 13, BASE led the three chains with the highest count of transactions, 573,120 while OP and ARB settled at 395,260 and 543,360 respectively.

Comparing transactions/day on OP, BASE and ARB chains on Dune Analytics

Scams on BASE and how Coinbase plans to address them

A leading concern in the crypto ecosystem is the rising number of scam projects on the BASE blockchain. Coinbase told FXStreet that the exchange has a plan to tackle the same. A Coinbase spokesperson said,

Given the permissionless and open nature of Base, we expect to see various types of projects built on the network. We encourage consumers to do their research diligently before participating in any dApp, on Base or any other chain, just as they would on the open internet.

The exchange believes in empowering users with information and tools to avoid losses incurred in the event of such scams as BALD and SwirlLend rug pulls. Find out more here. Therefore, to enhance the security of the entire Ethereum ecosystem, Coinbase is developing Pessimism, an open-source monitoring tool.

Pessimism will provide prompt notification of anomalies in the protocol and network and increase user confidence in projects launched on BASE.