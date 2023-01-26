Crypto exchange Coinbase has been fined 3,325,000 euros ($3.6 million) by the Dutch central bank for offering crypto services to customers in the country without registration.
Dutch law requires crypto providers to register under anti-money laundering and terrorist financing norms.
"The base amount [of the fine] has been increased due to the severity and degree of culpability of the non-compliance," the Dutch central bank said, adding that it had also taken account of the scale of Coinbase's Dutch customer base and the competitive advantage it had gained by not paying supervisory fees.
Coinbase, which has until March 2 to object to the administrative fine, told CoinDesk it disagreed with the enforcement order and is "carefully considering the objections and appeals process."
The order "is based on the time it took for Coinbase to obtain our registration in the Netherlands and includes no criticism of our actual services," a Coinbase spokesperson said. "Coinbase is committed to compliance in all jurisdictions in which it operates and will continue to provide safe, trusted services to new and existing Dutch customers."
"We should not be penalized for playing by the rules and engaging in this process," the spokesperson added.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aptos price up 177% in a week, should APT holders sell or ride?
Aptos price has undergone an incredible rally over the past week that has caught many investors off guard in a good way. This massive run-up could be coming to an end based on technical and on-chain perspectives.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Volatility calling for a trade-per-trade outlook
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $23,084, as profit is being taken on smaller time frames after rallying 5% earlier in the day. The bulls have accomplished a new high on the month at $23,816.
Is Cardano price poised for a 20% rally ahead of the launch of stablecoin Djed next week?
XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally. A breach above $0.328 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
CFTC commissioner calls for enhanced authority over crypto as Senator Warren backs SEC and Gensler
CFTC Commissioner is looking to introduce and establish new cryptocurrency rules. Johnson also suggested the agency should have the authority to engage in due diligence to fulfill customer protection and market integrity.
US Dollar Index struggles to defend 102.00 ahead of US PMI, GDP data
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.