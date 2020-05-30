Coinbase is expanding its Tezos (XTZ) staking service to the UK, Spain, France and the Netherlands.

This move will permit the users of these countries to earn XTZ staking rewards of about 5%.

Despite charging a high fee of 25%, Coinbase is the largest operator of a Tezos staking validator.

Back in November, Coinbase had extended its Tezos staking service to users based in the US. The service was initially available only for institutional clients. Recently, the exchange revealed that its US customers had earned more than $2 million in Tezos staking rewards since introducing the service.

Despite charging a high fee of 25%, Coinbase is the largest operator of a Tezos staking validator. Following its lead are Kraken and Binance. Just last week, Coinbase launched staking services for Cosmos (ATOM) and Algorand (ALGO).

