- Coinbase has expressed confidence in its legal arguments amid ongoing legal battle against US SEC.
- According to Coinbase’s CLO, the SEC is unable to unilaterally expand and redefine its own regulatory ambit.
- With this, the Coinbase executive wants the matter left to Congress, including ongoing legislative discussions about regulatory frameworks.
Coinbase exchange’s case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on, with the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Failla trying to determine whether securities law applies to listings. The ruling will depend on whether the transactions in any of the twelve cryptocurrency tokens should be classified as an unregistered security.
Also Read: Coinbase to challenge SEC’s ‘abdication of duty’ after financial regulator denies of petition for crypto rules
Coinbase seeks to throw SEC’s case that its breaking the law
In December, Coinbase had declared commitment to challenge the SEC’s abdication of duty after the financial regulator denied petition for cryptocurrency rules. Among the reasons for the denial, according to a statement by SEC chair Gary Gensler, include:
- There being existing laws and regulations already, which apply to the crypto securities markets.
- That the SEC addresses the crypto securities markets through rulemaking as well.
- It is important to maintain Commission discretion regarding rulemaking priorities.
Fast forward to Wednesday, January 17, the two parties appeared in court before Judge Failla, with the SEC pushing that Coinbase had broken securities laws. On the other desk, Coinbase lawyers defended that the said tokens were secondary-market trades with no contract in place, meaning they could not be securities.
The presentations by the plaintiff and the defendant culminated in Judge Failla deciding against making a decision from the bench. Her decision is expected in the coming weeks.
Coinbase CLO calls out the SEC
In a recent post on X, Coinbase chief legal officer (CLO) Paul Grewal has called out the SEC for continually claiming broad authority over all investments while offering no limiting principle to its definition of an investment contract.
Today we made arguments in our motion to bounce the @SECgov suit against @Coinbase. After hours and hours, this much remain clear: the SEC continues to claim broad authority over all investments while offering no limiting principle to its definition of investment contract. 1/4— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) January 17, 2024
According to the Coinbase executive, the SEC is unable to “unilaterally expand and redefine its own regulatory ambit”. With this, Grewal wants the matter to be left to Congress, including the ongoing legislative discussions about regulatory frameworks that are currently taking place.
The Coinbase CLO also articulated, “Coinbase does not offer securities,” reassuring confidence in the company’s legal arguments while expressing optimism for a decision that will bring much needed clarity to the industry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple partner SBI Holdings plans NFT roll out on XRP Ledger
SBI Holdings is an ally of cross-border payment remittance firm Ripple. The firm unveiled plans to issue Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) assets on the XRPL chain, according to a document from a recent meeting.
Ethereum price could rise further as supply on exchanges nears all-time low
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, noted a consistent increase in the number of new addresses created per day and a consistent decline in its supply on exchanges.
Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday
Bitcoin’s three of four largest transactions so far in 2024 occurred on Tuesday, when $665.3 million in BTC was transferred. A total of 42,870 Bitcoin ware moved within an hour, the highest transaction in nearly six months.
Chainlink price gains could extend riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Chainlink’s on-chain metrics support a bullish thesis for LINK price. The Web3 services platform’s token is likely to extend its gains, riding the bullish wave of declining exchange supply and rising relevance among market participants.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.