Co-founder of Ethereum says hopefully we can interoperate with China’s digital currency

Joseph Lubin the co-founder of Ethereum calls for interoperability with China’s CBDC.

He would like to see more participation from China in the Ethereum ecosystem.

The co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Consensys, Joseph Lubin, said that he hopes China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will allow for interoperability with public permissionless blockchains, including the likes of Ethereum.

Lubin was recently speaking as part of an interview published by Forbes. He stated:

I assume it is going to be exactly what Chinese leadership thinks is most beneficial to the Chinese leadership. Hopefully, that’s also open and we can interoperate with it, but I don’t know.

Additionally, the co-founder of Ethereum said he would like to see more participation from China in the Ethereum ecosystem, citing the case of the Belt and Road blockchain-based commerce platform, noting that it uses one of