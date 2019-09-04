CME group starts to share details about Bitcoin options prompting rumours of an imminent release

As Bitcoin moves into positive territiory there has been source reports that CME may release a Bitcoin options product.

According to documents obtained by The Block, the Chicago based exchange is sharing contract specifications for bitcoin options contract.

This a great development as it would attract more institutional investors to the product.

Bitcoin options are not a new thing as they can be traded via Deribit who are based in Amsterdam, Netherlands but CME are a massive exchange and would add more legitimacy to the offering.

There has also been talk of Binance supplying options contracts after the acquisition of JEX so we look forward to some competition in this area.

All the details about the CME options contract have not fully been released yet so we just have a preliminary announcement for now but as soon as we get more information the FXStreet team will update you all on this exciting news!.