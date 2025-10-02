CME Group set to integrate 24/7 trading for crypto derivatives

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group announced on Thursday that it will begin offering 24/7 trading for its crypto futures and options products in 2026.

CME Group eyes round-the-clock trading for crypto futures and options

Derivatives exchange CME Group plans to allow 24/7 trading of crypto futures and options products in 2026, subject to regulatory review, according to a statement on Thursday.

Once launched, the firm stated that cryptocurrency products will trade continuously on its platform, CME Globex, with a minimum maintenance period of two hours on weekends.

"Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.

Integrating round-the-clock trading for its crypto futures and options products could lower clients' dependency on offshore exchanges for weekend or night market activity.

McCourt added that CME's client demand for round-the-clock crypto trading has increased, with market participants looking to manage risks on a daily basis.

CME Group highlighted that trades executed during holidays or weekends will be assigned the following business day's trade date, with clearing and settlement processed accordingly.

The move follows record activity in CME's crypto products. In August, average daily open interest increased 95% year-over-year to 335,200 contracts, with average daily volume surging 230% to 411,000 contracts. September also saw notional open interest hit an all-time high of $39 billion, while large open interest holders reached a record 1,010.

CME began offering crypto derivatives in 2017 with the launch of its Bitcoin (BTC) futures contract. Since then, the exchange has rolled out altcoin products for Ethereum (ETH), launched in 2021, along with XRP and Solana (SOL) earlier this year.

The firm has also recently announced plans to introduce options trading on SOL and XRP futures, effective October 13.