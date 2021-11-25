Former Secretary of State HIllary Clinton has said that cryptocurrency markets need stronger regulations to protect against technological manipulation by Russia, China, and others.
Her comments on cryptocurrency were part of a larger segment in a Nov. 24 interview with MSNBC TV news host Rachel Maddow on the manipulation of social media platforms by certain nations.
Clinton’s warning extended to “technology of all kinds” which she said states and non-state entities could use to destabilize countries and the dollar as the reserve currency of the world. She said, “There’s one other thing that’s on the horizon which people are only beginning to pay attention to, and that’s the need to regulate the cryptocurrency market.”
“Imagine the combination of social media, the amassing of even larger sums of money through the control of certain cryptocurrency chains,” she said.
“We’re looking at not only states such as China, Russia, or others manipulating technology of all kinds to their advantage. We’re looking at non-state actors, either in concert with states or on their own destabilizing countries, destabilizing the dollar as the reserve currency.”
A particular focus she had was on how social media platforms, which have been used to influence elections through disinformation, could be combined with the cryptocurrency markets in a way to help state and non-state actors destabilize other countries. Although she didn't go into detail, potential ways this might occur could be via manipulating markets, manufacturing hype, or even engineering a financial crash through social media troll farms.
In recent years, nations have used or publicly considered using cryptocurrency to get around economic sanctions from the United States.
Most notably, North Korea has used cryptocurrency to fund the nuclear weapons program. The country has used privacy coins and various other methods to avoid detection, as well.
The Iranian government has also come out publicly in favor of cryptocurrency. In early 2020, Saeed Muhammad, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, called specifically for Iran to use cryptocurrency to circumvent sancions.
In recent weeks, Clinton has spoken out against the problems cryptocurrency can pose for the US dollar's global dominance. She said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Nov. 19 that while cryptocurrencies are an “interesting” technology, they can have negative effects on the United States and other countries “perhaps starting with small ones but going much larger.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price eyes 20% advance as AXS conquers significant support level
Axie Infinity price looks ready for a quick run-up as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint. Investors can capitalize on a minor downswing to occur before the uptrend begins.
Coinbase acquires Breadwallet, BRD price soars by 700%
Open-source cryptocurrency wallet Breadwallet (BRD) has recently been acquired by leading digital asset exchange Coinbase. BRD will join the Nasdaq-listed firm and users of the wallet will be given the option to migrate to Coinbase in 2022.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price is consolidating as it continues to trend sideways following its all-time high earlier this month. However, a technical pattern suggests that the retracement may soon be over, and the leading cryptocurrency’s next target appears to be at $88,000.
Polkadot price prepares for 30% gains as DOT hovers above crucial support
Polkadot price looks to be showing a slightly bullish reaction as it nears a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure could be a lure as DOT could slide lower in search of liquidity. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a potential wick to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.