TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Clearpool soars over 70% after Upbit listing sparks buying frenzy

  • Clearpool price rallies over 70% on Wednesday following its listing on South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, Upbit.
  • Market capitalization jumps above $136 million, surpassing coins like PNUT and ZIG.
  • The technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, with bulls targeting the $0.217 mark.
Clearpool soars over 70% after Upbit listing sparks buying frenzy
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Clearpool (CPOOL) price surges more than 70%, trading above $0.173 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This rally follows the confirmation of Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, for the CPOOL listing. The rally pushes CPOOL’s market cap above $136 million, overtaking rivals like PNUT and ZIG, while technicals suggest further upside toward the $0.217 target.

Why is CPOOL rallying today?

Clearpool, a decentralized capital markets ecosystem that enables institutional borrowers to access unsecured loans directly from the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, rallies by more than 70% on Wednesday. The main reason for this price surge is that Upbit, a crypto exchange, announced it would list CPOOL with trading pairs against KRW and USDT.

This news is triggering a massive surge in CPOOL price as a centralized exchange listing typically signals increased liquidity, accessibility, and investor confidence in the token.

CoinGecko data shows that Clearpool’s market capitalization reaches over $136 million on Wednesday, surpassing other popular altcoins such as ZIGChain (ZIG) and Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), securing the 410th spot in the overall crypto market capitalization table.

Clearpool Price Forecast: CPOOL bulls aiming for $0.217 mark

Clearpool price is breaking above a descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since mid-August) on Wednesday and rallies nearly 73%, trading around $0.173 as of writing.

If CPOOL continues its upward momentum, it could extend the gains toward the August 14 high of $0.217.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 69, pointing upward, indicating strong bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover, giving a buy signal and indicating an upward trend.

CPOOL/USDT daily chart 

CPOOL/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if CPOOL faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.129.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

BlackRock helping Bitcoin whales transition their holdings toward ETFs

BlackRock helping Bitcoin whales transition their holdings toward ETFs

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are reportedly shifting their portfolios from their on-chain wallets to Wall Street through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from asset managers like BlackRock (BLK).

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC struggles below key resistance, ETH and XRP eye further weakness

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC struggles below key resistance, ETH and XRP eye further weakness

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $108,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after facing rejection from the key resistance level the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), following BTC’s footsteps, are signaling weakness and hinting at a correction ahead.

Bitcoin falls below $108,000 amid economic uncertainty, ETF outflows

Bitcoin falls below $108,000 amid economic uncertainty, ETF outflows

Bitcoin price trades in red on Tuesday after rejection from a previously broken trendline. The prolonged US government shutdown and US-China trade uncertainty continue to weigh on riskier assets.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.