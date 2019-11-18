China’s PBOC new online course trains people on Facebook’s Libra and cryptocurrencies

PBOC's MU dives into Libra and cryptocurrencies as a whole to educate the Chinese people.

MU refrains from calling Facebook a blockchain currency because it is not built using blockchain technology alone.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC)’s Deputy Director Mu Changchun recently launched an online-based course to educate the Chinese people on cryptocurrencies and Libra. The course which is relayed in an audio form is being provided on De Dao, a popular Chinese education app.

The course started on August 4, 2019 and is referred to as Technology Finance Frontier: Libra and Digital Currency Outlook. It aims at reaching millions of people in China, Besides, De Dao boasts of over 7 million users who explore more than 160 online-based courses.

The Technology Finance Frontier is only 19.9 RMB ($3). Facebook’s Libra is significantly covered in in the course. Mu gives an overview of the project and the risks Libra brings to the global financial economy. The course continues to gain traction with users excited to share in the knowledge of the central bank’s deputy director especially on digital currencies.

“… It is a rare opportunity to hear from the deputy director of PBOC for such a small amount of money. I am grateful that Mr. Mu spent his time to bring the most authoritative information and knowledge to the public….” A student shared.