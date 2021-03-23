- Chiliz price has notably decreased the selling pressure behind it over the last four days.
- Extreme overbought condition has also been eliminated.
- Meanwhile, CHZ sits on top of stable support provided by the midline of a descending channel.
Chiliz price gained almost 2,200% from the February 23 close at $0.040 to the March 12 high at $0.920 as the platform underpinning Socios.com rode the non-fungible token (NFT) wave in sports and entertainment. Since the high CHZ has corrected almost 50%, it has been on declining volume and has reacted positively to support levels.
Chiliz price keeping traders honest
A descending channel has framed the decline since the March 12 high of $0.920, with CHZ firmly holding the channel’s mid-line over the last six trading days. As a result of the drift lower, it has released the extreme overbought condition in which the Relative Strength Index (RSI) printed the highest reading since the altcoin began trading.
If the current decline continues on lower volume and above the mid-line of the channel at $0.470, the outlook for CHZ is optimistic moving forward.
The first resistance for a renewed uptrend is the high of the channel at $0.590, but after that, heavy buying can quickly propel it to the all-time high at $0.920, representing a gain of 56% from the breakout.
Due to the magnet effect of round numbers, traders can expect Chiliz price to rally above the all-time high and extend to $1.00, adding another 14% to the breakout.
Higher profit targets include the 1.382 extension level at $1.19 and then the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at $1.41.
CHZ/USD daily chart
A daily close below the channel’s mid-line would taper the bullish forecast and put the lower trendline in play at $0.374.
If the channel breaks, it will usher in the complete liquidation of CHZ. The next credible support is the 0.382 retracement of the February 23 - March 12 advance at $0.277. At that point, panic will be raging, and the merging of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and 0.50 retracement level at $0.192 becomes the ultimate support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Institutional demand for crypto drops by 60% as uncertainty looms over Bitcoin price
Institutional demand for cryptocurrency-related products has significantly declined in the United States for the week ending March 20. Despite the drop of inflows in the US, European and Canadian institutions have sustained their appetite.
ADA poised for 22% upswing despite bearish technical picture
Cardano's downtrend seems to be coming to an end. Its retreat has been steady since the sellers' rejection at $1.48 (an all-time high). A double-top pattern is likely to have contributed to the incurred losses.
Zilliqa utility hits new milestones while ZIL price prepares for 45% blast-off
Zilliqa-based Singapore dollar becomes the third-largest tokenized currency in the world. The cumulative unique visitors per month has exceeded 15 billion, suggesting investors’ interest in ZIL.
OKEx Korea shutting doors in April as Bitcoin eyes a gigantic technical breakout
OKEx, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its intention to close down its subsidiary based in South Korea on April 7. The news was communicated through a notice sent out on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.