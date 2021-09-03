Chainlink VRF integration to allow NFT airdrops, while LINK price eyes 100% advance

- Chainlink price is anticipating a massive 100% upswing as it broke out of a critical resistance level.
- The adoption of oracle’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and price feeds soars higher.
- A breakdown of the $23.89 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink price has been in a consolidative phase while the rest of its counterparts have already rallied higher and some even set up new all-time highs.
However, the recent breakout has opened the path for a bullish explosive uptrend to originated.
Oracle network expands to new participants
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) announced earlier today its integration with Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to distribute random NFTs in its platform’s airdrop. To celebrate the launch of Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), BAYC token holders are airdropped “serum,” which the users can use to mutate their Bored Ape by only paying for the gas.
However, for the public sale, the platform chose Chainlink’s VRF. On this note, the announcement adds that VRF is used to randomly allocate indexes to 10,000 serums, which are then distributed to the tokens holders.
While many public sales are usually lost to bots, BYAC made sure this would not happen and was achieved by “stealth drop.” The blog further added,
the public sale was not announced beforehand. While we alerted community members that something would be happening, the broader crypto community—and all the bots that entails—would not be prepped for this sale.
Chainlink price at inflection point
Chainlink price broke above the August 23 swing high at $29.37. In doing so, LINK sliced through the declined resistance level, extending from June 1 to August 31. While the initial burst was stopped by the resistance level at $30.72, it is likely, LINK will continue to climb higher.
While most of the altcoins have rallied exponentially, some, like Chainlink have yet to do so. Assuming a surge in buying pressure, LINK will flip $30.72 into support, targeting the range high at $35.35
If the bulls manage to slice through $35.35, the oracle token will have an open path up to $42.67, roughly a 21% ascent from the range high. If the buying pressure persists beyond this point, Chainlink price will likely attempt to tag $50.
This move would represent nearly a 100% upswing from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $25.17.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a breakdown of the trading range’s midpoint at $25.17 will indicate that the breakout was a failed attempt. In such a case, if the bears push, Chainlink price to produce a swing low below the $23.89 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BNB bulls target $700, anticipating Binance Coin will break this resistance level
Binance Coin (BNB) has been trading in a sideways pattern since the jump higher on August 23. During that day, price action broke $452 and tested $521. Since then, Binance Coin is range-trading between those two levels, a range that has been well-respected.
Institutional accumulation at all-time highs suggests Bitcoin rally to $60,000
As Bitcoin has broken above the $50,000 psychological barrier, buyers exercise optimism for significant gains at the end of the year. According to Willy Woo, an influential on-chain analyst, Bitcoin’s bullish break above $50,000 has kicked in the second leg of the bull-run.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano (ADA) has been in a bullish triangle since August 20. The ascending green trend line of that triangle got confirmed three times during the life cycle of the triangle, demonstrating the importance of the trend line.
Analysts debate NFT relevance as long-term investments after CryptoPunks' floor price plunges
Non-fungible token collection CryptoPunks garnered mainstream media attention with Visa's $150,000 purchase in the last week of August. Since then, the floor price of one of the oldest NFT collections has dropped consistently.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.