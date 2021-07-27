Chainlink VRF integration improves as LINK price eyes 30% upswing

- Chainlink price is currently retracing to find a support level that will help catapult the token.
- PolyWhirl integrates Chainlink VRF to secure token burns and decentralize them.
- A breakdown of the $15.04 support level will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Chainlink price has seen an impressive run-up over the past week, but it has been able to breach through a crucial supply barrier. The recent pullback stems from an inability to slice through the said resistance zone.
However, the correction provides buyers with another opportunity to do the same.
Verifiable Random Function makes more headway
PolyWhirl, a decentralized private transaction ecosystem, recently announced integrating Chainlink VRF (Verifiable Random Function) on the Polygon blockchain. This move will allow the ecosystem to obtain a tamper-proof, reliable and auditable source of randomness. In doing so, PolyWhirl will be able to autonomise and provide a fair opportunity for buying back WHIRL tokens to burn them via the PolyWhirl protocol fee.
The lead developer of PolyWhirl, Whirl Master, adds,
Chainlink’s VRF is the perfect way to empower our autonomous and decentralised token burns, with complete verifiability of the selected time to ensure fairness for the community.
Another milestone is the integration of the Chainlink price feeds by MyCryptoCheckout, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency payment gateway. The said feeds will provide the payment platform with tamper-proof, reliable, high-quality price data that is secure and up-to-date.
According to the announcement, this adoption will use the price data for BNB-USD, BTC-USD and ETH-USD.
Chainlink price retraces before heading higher
Chainlink price created a supply zone ranging from $19.30 to $21.65 on June 20 as it crashed 32% to $14.98. This resistance area has prevented LINK from rallying four times over the past month.
The recent tussle with this barrier has resulted in an 11% retracement to where it currently stands – $18.10. The correction could extend down to the $16.18 support level before a strong surge in buying pressure is noticed.
Assuming the bullish momentum makes a comeback around $16.18, investors can expect the resulting rally to slice through intermediate barriers and tag $19.30, the lower limit of the supply zone. This move would constitute a 19% upswing and might extend to the resistance levels at $21.27 or $22.06 if the buying pressure continues to push.
LINK/USDT 12-hour chart
While the upswing narrative seems likely, investors should consider the possibility of a move that shatters the support level at $16.18. If such a downswing were to occur, it would indicate a weak buying pressure.
However, if the bearish momentum breaks through the $15.04 demand barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a sell-off to the July 20 swing low at $17.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
