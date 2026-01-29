Chainlink (LINK) is trading at $11.16 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day amid broader crypto market weakness.

The oracle token has declined by 9.4% over the last week, 5.5% over the past 24 hours, and 4.9% intraday. Sellers appear to be targeting the critical $11.00 psychological support level, a threshold that could determine whether LINK stabilizes or accelerates its correction below $10.00.

Chainlink trades under pressure as retail interest slows

Chainlink faces waning retail interest, with futures Open Interest (OI) dropping to $562 million on Thursday, from $580 million the previous day. The slump is part of a longstanding bearish trend, which has seen LINK’s derivatives’ OI plummet from a record high of $ 1.91 billion reached in August.

OI tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts; hence, low retail activity indicates that investors lack confidence in the token’s ability to sustain an uptrend. Also, it means investors are closing positions rather than opening new ones, depriving LINK of the tailwind that keeps its uptrend intact.

LINK/USDT daily chart

Despite retail investors sticking to the sidelines, Chainlink is attracting institutional investor interest through Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Investors seeking altcoin-based ETFs deposited approximately $734,000 in LINK spot ETFs, bringing the total cumulative inflow to $73 million and assets under management to $86 million.

Chainlink ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Technical outlook: Chainlink sellers tighten grip as losses extend

Chainlink is trading downward but holds above $11.00 as indicators flash bearish signals, aligning with weak sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 35 on the daily chart is near oversold territory, preserving the bearish outlook.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, while histogram bars extend below the zero line, prompting investors to offload LINK.

Below the immediate $11.00 support, Chainlink could extend its correction toward the next key level at $8.10.

LINK/USDT daily chart

Any attempts to recover lost ground should be accompanied by immense volume and break above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $13.02. The 100-day EMA caps the upside at $14.17 and the 200-day EMA at $15.51.