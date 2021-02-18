Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK technical breakout eyes 17% upswing

- Chainlink breaks out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, validating the uptrend.
- The IOMAO reveals that the path to the new all-time highs is relatively smooth.
- LINK whales are selling for profit, reducing the risk appetite and increasing overhead pressure.
Chainlink has resumed the uptrend after closing the day above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. The decentralized oracle live price feed token is trading at $33 amid the push by buyers to lift above the recent highs for new record highs around $38.
Chainlink begins another journey to new all-time highs
A symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart has paved the way for ongoing gains. The chart pattern is created by a couple of trendlines that link a series of price peaks and troughs. Generally, the trendlines cross at a roughly equal slope. The pattern brings to light a period of consolidation ahead of either a breakout or a breakdown.
Note that a breakdown occurs when price slices through the ascending trendline, which identifies the beginning of a downtrend. On the other hand, a breakout happens at the descending trendline and implies the start of a bullish trend. Symmetrical patterns tend to have precise price targets for the breakout or breakdown, mainly measured from the highest point to the pattern's lowest point.
In this case, Chainlink is getting ready for a colossal 17% breakout to $38 (a new record high). The bullish outlook is validated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it rebounds towards the overbought area.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP chart shows that the least resistance path is upwards due to the absence of robust resistance zones. However, it makes sense to focus on the region between $33.8 and $34, whereby 66 addresses had previously bought roughly 291,000 LINK. A boost such as the technical breakout could easily step above this resistance.
On the other hand, immense support has been accorded to Chainlink, starting with the range running from $31.3 to $32.2. Here, approximately 13,300 addresses are profiting from the roughly 12 million LINK previously bought in the range.
Chainlink IOMAP chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
Despite Chainlink's price setting up for an upswing, whales in the project are offloading their holdings at a high rate, perhaps to take profit. Santiment's holder distribution metric reveals a significant reduction in the number of addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK.
Chainlink holder distribution chart
The addresses topped out at 283 on February 3 over a 90-day moving average. However, they have dropped to 259 at the time of writing. In other words, the selling pressure will eventually impact Chainlink, leading to a correction in price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price needs to cross one hurdle before it can reach $2,000
Ethereum bulls are unstoppable as the altcoin refreshes record top with $1,899 figure, still rising, amid the early Thursday. Six-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters. Previous resistance line from Saturday offers immediate support.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET moves closer to a 45% breakout
VeChain price slid a consolidation period after surging nearly 85%. Now, VET faces stiff resistance at $0.053 that will determine where it will be heading next. Slicing through this critical barrier will push this altcoin’s market value by 45%, while failing to do so ...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls target $54,500 next
Bitcoin remains on the front foot despite the latest dribbling around the record top of $52.638 during early Thursday. In doing so, the BTC/USD pair keeps the previous day’s upside break of short-term key resistance line while extending run-up beyond 61.8% Fibonacci ...
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL shrugs off bears and prepares for new all-time highs
Zilliqa price hit a new all-time high at $0.1611 on February 13 and had a healthy correction down to $0.11 before a significant recovery. Now, the digital asset is ready for another leg up and a potential new all-time high. ZIL is on the verge of a massive 30% move.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.