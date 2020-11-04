- Chainlink is vulnerable to further losses after the sell-off below $10.5.
- The on-chain data confirms the bearish forecast as new addresses and whales decline.
Chainlink (LINK), the 6th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.9 billion, has been losing ground since the weekend. The coin has lost nearly 13% in the last three days, and the downside momentum seems to be gaining traction on Wednesday.
At the time of writing, LINK/USD is changing hands at $10.1, down 1.7% on a day-to-day basis. The cryptocurrency is most popular on Binance and Huobi Global, while its average daily trading volume is registered at $1.4 billion, in line with the recent figures.
Chainlink is in a predicament
From the technical point of view, LINK has topped on approaching the psychological resistance of $13 and resumed the decline. After a short-lived consolidation at $11, the bearish momentum has gained traction and pushed the price below the critical support created by daily SMA50 at $10.5.
This barrier served as a formidable backstop for the price on numerous occasions in September and October. Now that it is out of the way, the sell-off may be extended with the next focus on the long-term barrier of $8.6 reinforced by the daily SMA200. Since April, the price has been trading above this SMA, meaning that it has the potential to stop the sell-off and trigger the recovery.
It is worth mentioning that if the selling pressure behind LINK is strong enough to push it below the $8.6 support, the downswing may be extended towards $6.5 (3-day SMA100) and $6 (weekly SMA50).
LINK/USD daily chart
A candlestick close above $10.5 will bring the focus back to $11.9 (daily SMA100) and $13. This barrier limited the recovery at the end of October and in September and may trigger the downside correction if LINK's bullish trend fails to gain momentum. A sustainable move above this area will invalidate the bullish scenario and bring $15.6 into focus.
A supply wall is seen on approach to $10.5
The current market positioning confirms the technical picture and implies that LINK is vulnerable to further sell-off at this stage.
IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) signals that there is strong resistance between the current price and $10.5 as over 9,000 addresses are holding nearly 47 million coins there. Notably, there are no significant barriers above this area, so LINK could rally if this resistance is broken.
Chainlink's IOMP data (Source: Intotheblock)
Meanwhile, the way south is mostly clear as there are no meaningful supply areas below the current price, signaling that the downside is the path of the least resistance until at least $8.8.
Investors flee from network
The number of new addresses has barely changed in the past month, meaning the network is not growing. Approximately 2,000 addresses have been joining the network on a daily basis since the beginning of October 30. This number has plummeted from over 10,000 a day in August, representing an 80% decline.
The downward trend in network growth is an alarming signal for price growth in the near future. The lack of newly-created addresses tends to affect the regular inflow and outflow of tokens in the network and hence impact liquidity.
Chainlink's new addresses (Source: Intotheblock)
Holder's distribution data shows that over 800 Chainlink holders with 1,000-10,000 in their wallets left the network since October 29. This is another red flag and a confirmation that investors are fleeing the network.
Chainlink's holders' distribution (Source: Santiment)
The sudden collapse is significant enough as these traders hold between $8 million to $80 million in LINK tokens in aggregate. A move of such a magnitude can have long-lasting consequences on the ecosystem.
Key levels to watch
To conclude, both technical and on-chain data imply that LINK/USD is vulnerable to the deeper sell-off towards the next critical support area of $8.6. This barrier should be able to slow down the bears; however, once it is cleared, the downside momentum will gain traction with the next focus on $6.5 and $6.
On the other hand, a sustainable move above $10.5 will improve the short-term technical picture and allow for an extended recovery towards $11.9 with the ultimate bullish target at $13. A move above this area is needed to invalidate the bearish scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market retreats, Donald Trump claims victory
The cryptocurrency market is mainly in the red when the United States is conducting its 2020 presidential elections. Donald Trump claimed victory but the votes are still being counted in several swing states and the final results could be pending for hours, if not days or weeks.
Yearn.finance Technical Analysis: YFI hits rock bottom screaming buy
Yearn.finance has lost more than 78% of its peak value of approximately $44,000. This drop gives a sneak peek of how the tokens in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector performed poorly towards the end of the third quarter of 2020.
HT doomed unless it regains $4
Huobi Token had a tough start of the week. The famous Chinese cryptocurrency reporter, Colin Wu, spooled the market players with the speculations that the Chief Operating Officer of Huobi, Zhu Jiawei, was allegedly under investigation.
BCH breakdown to $200 beckons amid heightened volatility
The cryptocurrency market is trading in a period of high volatility, mainly brought about by the ongoing presidential elections in the United States. Bitcoin Cash was recently rejected from $280, leaving the button in the bears’ hands.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.