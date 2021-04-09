Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK has to hold above this key point to avoid 10% dip

- Chainlink price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset is at risk of a 10% breakdown if bulls cannot hold a key support level.
- LINK bulls are hopeful as there is weak resistance ahead of the current price.
Chainlink has been trading inside an uptrend for the past two weeks but could be on the verge of a significant 10% correction. Nonetheless, LINK bulls remain in control over the short term.
Chainlink price must defend key support level
On the 4-hour chart, Chainlink has formed an ascending parallel channel that can be drawn connecting the higher highs and higher lows with two parallel trend lines. The lower boundary of the channel is set at $32 at the time of writing.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
A breakdown below $32 will quickly push the Chainlink price down to $30.5 and toward $28.8 eventually. This price target is calculated by measuring the height of the parallel channel. However, bulls remain in control over the short term as long as they can hold this critical support level.
LINK IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows only one significant resistance level between $32.20 and $32.68 where 2,890 addresses purchased 12 million LINK. A breakout above this area should quickly drive the Chainlink price toward the middle trend line of the pattern at $34.4 and $36.4 in the longer term.
The IOMAP model adds credence to the bearish price targets above as it shows a large concentration of buyers between $28.3 and $30.2, which coincide with both targets. This area will absorb a lot of selling pressure, which is why a correction will most likely not go any deeper.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
