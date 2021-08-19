- Chainlink price stumbles at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after climbing 100% over 24 days.
- July ascending trend line has been broken, increasing pressure on the DeFi coin.
- LINK recorded four consecutive positive weeks for the first time since January.
Chainlink price registered a 100% gain from July 21 to August 13, gaining traction on the widespread interest in DeFi tokens and making it the best 24-day gain since January. The impressive rally met heavy resistance at the 200-day SMA and has been trending at or below the moving average over the last six sessions, busting the July ascending trend line on August 17. Based on the stifling resistance and the break of the trend line, there is a high probability that LINK falls into a deeper pullback.
Chainlink price at a technical crossroads
Chainlink price has met heavy resistance at the 200-day SMA at $28.02, which is reinforced by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May-July cyclical correction at $28.51 and a range of price congestion from late-May and early June. The resulting consolidation has knocked LINK below the tactically important July ascending trend line after two negative days on the largest volume since June 22.
Due to the bearish technical developments over the last six sessions, Chainlink price is now in a vulnerable position with no noteworthy support until the 50-week SMA at $21.95, closely followed by the July 7 high at $21.27, the rising 50-day SMA at $20.56 and then the influential 2020 high of $20.00. A LINK decline to the 2020 high equates to a 24% loss from the current price.
If Chainlink price does not command strong support at the 2020 high, it risks falling to the 2018 ascending trend line at $15.75, thereby rejecting the bullish long-term meaning of the LINK rally from the July low.
LINK/USD daily chart
To pursue a continuation of the rally to the May high of $52.99, Chainlink price needs to beat the dominant resistance framed by the 200-day SMA at $28.02, the 38.2% retracement level at $28.51and the 50% retracement at $33.15. To break the five-point range, LINK will need the fever surrounding the DeFi space to sustain the momentum in the weeks ahead.
Chainlink price is at a technical crossroads, explained by looming resistance, a broken uptrend and no immediate, credible support. Under those conditions, there is no reason for LINK speculators to engage the altcoin until it has booked a daily close above the 50% retracement at $33.18. It is time to accept that the easy money has been made.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK could be heading next as it struggles to advance further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
These two DeFi coins could surprise to the upside
THORChain price triggers doji candlestick pattern this month with a breakout above $7.75.Yearn.Finance price is now within striking distance of the formidable resistance defined by the 2020 high of $43,915.
Axie Infinity price waits for no one, as AXS prepares for launch
Axie Infinity price steadies on the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the early August consolidation at $68.70. The nine-day Bollinger Band Width (BBW) is the tightest since trading began last year, pointing to a sharp move.
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
Dogecoin to retest of $0.35 by the end of August
DOGE had a solid run higher after buyers stepped in and lifted price action to form a green ascending trend line and mark the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.