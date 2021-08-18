Chainlink looks heavy, suggesting LINK price will go lower

- Chainlink was benefiting from the general bullishness among traders of cryptocurrencies.
- The current correction in Bitcoin and other majors is generating red lights for Chainlink.
- Important support has been broken, and the upside looks muted.
Chainlink (LINK) has experienced a run higher, helped by the favorable tailwind in cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks. But the sentiment is turning a little bit, and Chainlink even starts to look heavy. Some short-term profit-taking is normal, but the critical green ascending trend line was already broken after the second test yesterday. This sets off alarm bells for investors that Chainlin’s positive rally might come to an end. Once that is the case, buyers will take their money and run and leave LINK as prey for short-sellers to run prices down.
Chainlink looks to be on the verge for a correction
A look to the upside does not help to find more motivation for buyers to support the rally. At the beginning of the week, LINK formed a double top originating from June 5 and could not stay above. $30.21 looks to be a level that needs to be broken and closed above if Chainlink wants to add more fuel to its rally.
A little bit further up, another significant resistance level is cause for little upside. At $33, there is another double top originating from June 1. This means that in a concise area of just a $3 range, buyers face two resistance levels where profit taking will occur, and the rally will lose steam.
The fact that the first double top at $30.00 already causes the green ascending trend line to break to the downside is not good news. Expect buyers to get out of their positions, opening an opportunity for price action to correct quite rapidly.
The actual first level of support is at $23, which is next to a pivot level and a supporting pivot. However, that has been chopped up quite a fair bit at the beginning of August. Do not expect much of that level. Instead, look further lower toward $20 as a big figure and the 55-day Simple Moving average that will support the price action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum kick-starts new deflationary era as ETH price looks to retest $4,000
Ethereum price is currently experiencing a pullback after attempting to rally through a thicket of resistance barriers. However, the retracement seems to be holding above a crucial support barrier, which is a bullish sign.
Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork
Cardano has rallied 14% in the past week due to increasing institutional investment ahead of the Alonzo upgrade. Though tech timelines are challenging to predict, the Cardano team has set a date for the launch of smart contract functionality on the mainnet as mid-September.
Polkadot faces some headwinds, but more upside looks solid
Polkadot (DOT) has had an excellent run higher. A well-respected green ascending trend line has been formed and still shows importance and strength in the coming days. To the upside, however, price action is limited for now, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $27 and the high of June 4 blocking the path.
Polygon supports the first cross-chain stablecoin UND, as MATIC price looks to climb 53%
MATIC price has been on a tear, but due to the recent slowdown of the cryptocurrency market, the altcoin is undergoing a retracement. The pullback is likely to find support on a stable support level before kick-starting a new uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.