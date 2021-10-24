Chainlink price faces minor sell-off before resuming uptrend

- Chainlink price is witnessing its uptrend retreat following a technical signal that indicates the token has reached its local top.
- LINK is headed lower to retest critical support levels as the bears target $28.61 next.
- The token may fall toward the lower boundary of the parallel channel as the bulls catch their breath.
Chainlink price faced stiff resistance at $31.26 as it reached the topside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern and is headed lower as the bulls lose strength. LINK could be headed for a minor sell-off as a critical technical level suggests the token has reached its local top.
Chainlink price dips after facing stiff hurdle
Chainlink price is sliding lower after it tagged the upper boundary of the ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a top signal at this critical point, suggesting that LINK has just recorded its local top, prompting a sharp reversal.
Although the prevailing chart pattern gives the impression that Chainlink price is headed higher, LINK may need to retest crucial levels of support before resuming its uptrend. The first line of defense for the token is at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $28.61.
Additional support may emerge at the middle boundary of the parallel channel at $28.26 before Chainlink price drops toward the 21 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $27.66. A spike in selling pressure may see LINK fall toward the following foothold at $26.76, where the 50 and 100 twelve-hour SMAs and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels converge.
LINK/USDT 12-hour chart
Adding credence to the strength of the aforementioned line of defense is IntotheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price model that indicates that the largest cluster of support of 33,330 addresses purchased 43.53 million LINK at $26.99.
LINK IOMAP
However, should Chainlink price see a surge in sell orders, LINK could slide even further, tagging the 200 twelve-hour SMA, which coincides with the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $25.11.
On the flip side, if buying pressure increases, LINK would still need to conquer its first hurdle at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $30.46 before aiming higher toward the upper boundary of the parallel channel at $31.28, where the MRI presents a resistance line. If the bulls manage to slice above the aforementioned obstacle, Chainlink price could target $33.09 next, at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, to set a higher high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
Bitcoin price action initially shakes off strong selling pressure, finds buyers at support, then resumes some selling pressure. Ethereum price action mixed post-all-time high rejection. XRP price awaits its own bullish breakout and an opportunity to outperform its peers.
MATIC price ready for new all-time highs as $188 million flow into Polygon
The total number of transactions on Polygon network dropped nearly 15% due to a rise in transaction fees over the past week. This hasn’t negatively impacted the network as the number of unique daily active users remained stable.
AVAX price offers a bullish opportunity before Avalanche hits new all-time highs
Avalanche (AVAX) price has seen a bullish outbreak on Thursday after it broke out above – and then retested – the red descending trend line at $61.62. With even more buyers and bulls coming in, expect a run towards new all-time highs at $81.
XLM price building base for bullish breakout
Stellar bulls are in the last phase of completing a bullish triangle. As XLM price is getting squeezed against the base ($0.40), expect a quick breakout of 12%. After taking a breather, expect another 10% of profits to follow.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.