Chainlink price gears up for 40% gains as LINK bulls break out of a vital barrier

- Chainlink price is extremely close to breaking out of a supply zone, ranging from $27.01 to $29.79.
- A decisive close above $30 will confirm the start of a 40% ascent to the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $41.35.
- If LINK price fails to hold above $25.40, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink price saw a quick run-up on October 21, hinting at the incoming bull rally. A decisive close above a supply zone will confirm the start of a new run-up.
Chainlink price edges closer to breakout
Chainlink price saw a 17% ascent over the past three days. This ascent is building up steam to breakout from a supply zone that extends from $27.01 to $29.79. This barrier prevented LINK from heading higher for roughly a month.
Therefore, a decisive close above $30 will clear this hurdle and indicate that the Chainlink price is ready to move higher. In such a case, LINK will first encounter the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $33.19. If the buyers manage to push the oracle token past the trading range’s midpoint, it will be the secondary confirmation that an uptrend has begun.
In this case, the bulls will propel Chainlink price to $41.35 or the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level. This ascent would represent a 40% advance from the current position.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Chainlink price fails to maintain its foothold above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $33.19, it will indicate that investors are weary and are booking profits.
If Chainlink price slices through $25.40, it will invalidate the bullish thesis by creating a lower low. In this case, LINK will likely head to the immediate support level at $21.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price lags behind Bitcoin and XRP despite upcoming rally
Ethereum Classic price action for the Thursday trade session has been the definition of a whipsaw. The daily candlestick open has dropped as much as 9.5% and spiked higher by as much as 10.5% - big swings in all directions.
VeChain price nears a 120% bullish breakout
VeChain price has made significant gains during the Thursday trade session, capitalizing on Ethereum’s bullish move to new all-time highs. VeChain itself has traded higher than 10% on the day, outperforming the majority of its peers. VeChain is likely to convert to bull-market conditions ahead of most altcoins.
Polkadot price sees bullish breakout, but risks fading
Polkadot (DOT) has made another attempt to break out of the bullish triangle. This is the fourth time already in just one month that price has tried to break to the upside, making it primed to likely succeed at the next attempt.
Litecoin bears want to take over, but LTC price still eyes $400
Litecoin price attempts to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum. A rally of over 100% is likely if Litecoin can crack above some key resistance levels ahead. Litecoin is on target to make its own, new all-time highs if conditions are favorable.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.