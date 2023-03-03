- Chainlink integrated with Base’s testnet to provide off-chain price feeds to developers.
- As per Coinbase, the deployment was under the Chainlink Scale program, where Base will support some of the operational expenses.
- Chainlink price could be seen nearing the critical support at $6.77 losing, which could result in a 14.4% crash.
Chainlink is among the most successful crypto projects in the world thanks to its oracle network, which gives it an edge over most of the other DeFi protocols. This service is now being leveraged by Coinbase for its layer 2 chain Base.
Coinbase X Chainlink
In an announcement on Friday, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world stated that it had joined hands with Chainlink. The decentralized finance protocol is set to be launched on the testnet of the L2, as this will allow Chainlin to provide secure, off-chain price feeds to the developers building on the chain.
According to the development team behind Coinabse’s Base in the stated that the partnership is part of the Chainlink Scale program. The program is used to offer data to new app developers at a lower price, and to make the same happen, Base will be taking on some of the operational expenses.
Discussing the same, the project lead at Base, Jesses Pollak, stated,
“We’re super excited to launch Base with collaborators such as Chainlink, and to join the Chainlink SCALE program to empower developers with the critical data and services they need to build their applications.”
Chainklink price did not pay heed
Chainlink price is usually pretty reactive to developments surrounding the network. Except for this time, the cryptocurrency took a different path as it declined by more than 5% in the span of a day to trade at $6.95.
The altcoin is actually inching closer to its critical support level at $6.77.and losing this would cause further delay in the recovery of the losses witnessed by LINK in November 2022. If the cryptocurrency declines and Chainlink price falls below it, the altcoin could end up potentially witnessing a 15% crash to $5.90.
LINK/USD 1-day chart
But if the prices bounce off the critical support, it would need some support to breach the critical resistance a$7.51. If this level is flipped into a support floor, allowing LINK to mark a four-month high and keep rising further around the $8.27 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Ripple setting the stage for a win against the SEC: What to expect from XRP price?
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer expects the payment giant’s win in the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border settlement firm. Ripple is gearing up to assist central banks across 20 countries in their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) rollout.
Cronos Price Prediction: CRO holders need to exercise caution as bears take the wheel
Cronos (CRO) price sold off this Friday around the time Europe began trading. With a violent drop of over 5%, bulls got caught by surprise. Although the situation looks grim, a turnaround into the US session could happen again with Cronos price back up around $0.08 near Friday’s close.
Polkadot price could crash 20% amidst Silvergate FUD and crypto market uncertainty
Polkadot (DOT) price dropped in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst the rising uncertainty surrounding Silvergate bank. DOT could witness a 20% crash in the short-term, in response to the tumultuous events in crypto.
Cardano price to rebound from fresh monthly low as 2023 rally unwinds further
Cardano (ADA) price sees bulls leaving the scene as ADA tanks on Friday morning. Although US equities were able to trigger a turnaround and close Thursday off with a net gain, someone in Asia clearly did not get the memo.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.