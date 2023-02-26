Chainlink price prediction: Here's why LINK is gearing up for a 10% price rally

- Chainlink price shows signs of recovery from its recent decline after dropping from the $8.28 level.
- A climb above the three Exponential Moving Averages will validate LINK's bullish thesis, flipping the resistance at $7.41 into support.
- Invalidation of Chainlink's bullish thesis will occur if LINK price closes below the lower trendline at $6.90.
Chainlink (LINK) price is in a short-term uptrend, the asset is close to a key resistance level at $7.41. Although LINK has flipped this hurdle into a support floor previously, investors are awaiting a climb above key resistance to confirm the continuation of the uptrend.
LINK has gathered steam on crypto Twitter since the DeFi scaling announcement, where Chainlink proposes tokenization of real-world assets on a global scale.
Chainlink prepares for continuation of its uptrend
Chainlink price rallied nearly 50% between December 31 and February 20, 2023. LINK is currently battling resistance at $7.41, since the consolidation that started on February 24. During its consolidation phase, Chainlink price nosedived closer to support at $7.14.
The setup in the Chainlink 4H price chart forecasts a 10% upswing, to the bullish target at $8.28. A 10% rally in LINK could push the asset to its target at $8.28.
LINK/USDT Perpetual Contract chart
As seen in the chart above, there are three key resistance levels in the LINK price chart, at $7.41, $7.52 and $7.93. Chainlink price target is the $8.28 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, climbed to 41.66. As RSI stays above the oversold region and continues its climb towards the neutral level at 50, it signals the underlying strength of Chainlink’s recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
