- Chainlink price has reached a technical inflection point.
- LINK volume on institutionally viable exchanges doubled its previous quarterly high in Q1.
- Weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) not confirming the February and April price highs.
Chainlink price rallied almost 40% from the breakout on April 2 and reached the topside trend line target outlined in an April 5 FXStreet article. The immediate outlook is focused on consolidation that should oscillate around the trend line at $44.20 and the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the August-September 2020 correction at $40.52.
Chainlink price is exciting crypto hobbyists looking for the next breakthrough token
The current Intotheblock In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data shows substantial support for LINK around today’s low with 3.72k addresses buying 2.77 million LINK. It suggests that the consolidation should not deviate too far below $38.04.
LINK IOMAP chart
LINK has been the beneficiary of a stronger cryptocurrency complex in April and a series of new developments for the blockchain that will continue to propel higher in the list of market capitalizations. Before that continues, the altcoin should consolidate the near 40% gain before making a second attempt to overcome the topside trendline resistance, currently at $44.20.
The consolidation process needs to hold above the 38.2% retracement of the rally off the February low at $35.44, but ideally, the February 20 high at $36.92 should contain the selling.
Upside targets include the 161.8% extension of the February correction at $46.76 and then the 361.8% extension of the August-September 2020 correction at $53.22.
LINK/USD daily chart
The bearish momentum divergence of the RSI with price at February’s high and this month’s high raises concern over whether LINK can commit to higher prices moving forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano plan for new all-time high is clear
Cardano has established a new all-time high of $1.55 on April 14 and bulls aim for more now. The digital asset had a significant breakout from a key pattern but still faces a significant resistance barrier ahead, according to on-chain metrics.
Enjin Coin on track for 20% gains
Enjin Coin price is trading around the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A bounce from the demand zone ranging from $2.92 to $2.46 signals a continuation of the upswing to $3.59. If ENJ slices through the supply barrier at $3.59, an additional 10% upswing will push it to $3.98.
VeChain shows mixed signals amid market weakness
VeChain just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.
Binance on verge of 25% upswing
Binance Coin price has been outperforming the entire market for the past two months, reaching a market capitalization of $90 billion. Many analysts believe BNB could even overtake Ethereum, which stands at a $280 billion market cap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.