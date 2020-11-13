Chainlink motionless between critical support and resistance as whales begin dumping

- Chainlink slipped into consolidation after hitting a wall below $14.
- LINK/USD must hold above the 100 SMA in the 4-hour timeframe to sustain the ongoing sideways price action.
Chainlink’s uptrend slowed down considerably in the second week of November, bringing the possibility of consolidation into the picture. On the upside, resistance was encountered at $14, adding weight to the bearish outlook. On the other hand, the immediate downside is protected at $12, hence the high probability of ranging price action.
Chainlink must hold critical support to avert potential declines
LINK is changing at $12.5 at the time of writing. A subtle buyer congestion zone slightly below the price ensures that some semblance of stability exists in the market. Trading under the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) could trigger massive sell orders, which will generate enough volume to push the price down to the 50 SMA.
The fifth-largest cryptocurrency has also been trading within an ascending parallel channel. The support at the lower boundary is key to the uptrend. Otherwise, if lost, the decentralized oracle token might revisit the primary support at $10. This zone functioned as support earlier in the month and is likely to push LINK upwards and jumpstart the uptrend.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
According to Santiment, large volume holders of LINK are currently dumping. The uptrend last week was supported by a higher intake of LINK tokens among these investors. Whales holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK shot up from 239 on October 30 to 247 on November 12. However, these addresses have begun dumping, as illustrated on the chart. If the selling pressure increases, the headwind will force Chainlink towards the primary support at $10.
Chainlink holder distribution chart
According to the hourly chart, LINK/USD could stay in consolidation a while longer. The price action above the confluence formed by the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA might catapult LINK to highs beyond $14.
LINK/USD 1-hour chart
On the flip side, consolidation will come to an end if Chainlink drops below the 200 SMA. The most probable support under this fundamental level is buyer congestion at $10. Here, bulls will have ample time to strategize on the approach to use for recovery heading to $14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
