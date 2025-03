Chainlink and Abu Dhabi Global Market ally to boost the utility of tokenized assets in the UAE

Chainlink on-chain metric shows that LINK has surpassed $20 trillion in transaction value enabled (TVE), signaling rapid adoption in on-chain finance. Chainlink’s partnerships with major financial institutions like Frankfurt-based fintech company 21X , Emirates NBD banking group and US Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) underscore its growing influence in bridging traditional finance and blockchain, driving this TVE surge.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, said, “This strategic alliance is a significant step in further solidifying ADGM’s leadership in enabling blockchain innovation and enhancing alignment in the regulatory approach globally. By collaborating with Chainlink, we are aiming to set a global benchmark that spearheads transparency, security, and trust across the blockchain space.”

Chainlink announced that it has forged an alliance with Abu Dhabi Global Market – Abu Dhabi’s premier international financial center. The ADGM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chainlink, the standard for on-chain finance, marking a major step in advancing compliant tokenization frameworks.

Chainlink (LINK) price hovers around $15.15 at the time of writing on Tuesday after gaining 4.56% the previous day. LINK and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) ally to boost the utility of tokenized assets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while ensuring regulatory compliance. Moreover, Chainlink has surpassed $20 trillion in transaction value enabled, signaling rapid adoption in on-chain finance.

