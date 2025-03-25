Chainlink and Abu Dhabi Global Market ally to boost the utility of tokenized assets in the UAE

- Chainlink price hovers around $15.15 on Tuesday after gaining 4.56% the previous day.
- LINK and ADGM announced a partnership on Monday to boost the utility of tokenized assets in the UAE while ensuring regulatory compliance.
- Chainlink surpasses $20 trillion in transaction value enabled, signaling rapid adoption in on-chain finance.
Chainlink (LINK) price hovers around $15.15 at the time of writing on Tuesday after gaining 4.56% the previous day. LINK and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) ally to boost the utility of tokenized assets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while ensuring regulatory compliance. Moreover, Chainlink has surpassed $20 trillion in transaction value enabled, signaling rapid adoption in on-chain finance.
Chainlink aims to boost the utility of tokenized assets in the UAE
Chainlink announced that it has forged an alliance with Abu Dhabi Global Market – Abu Dhabi’s premier international financial center. The ADGM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chainlink, the standard for on-chain finance, marking a major step in advancing compliant tokenization frameworks.
“This alliance will support innovative projects under ADGM’s Registration Authority by leveraging Chainlink’s technical expertise, industry insights, and a suite of advanced services to maximise the utility of tokenised assets while ensuring regulatory compliance,” according to an ADGM press release.
Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, said, “This strategic alliance is a significant step in further solidifying ADGM’s leadership in enabling blockchain innovation and enhancing alignment in the regulatory approach globally. By collaborating with Chainlink, we are aiming to set a global benchmark that spearheads transparency, security, and trust across the blockchain space.”
We’re excited to announce that @ADGlobalMarket—Abu Dhabi’s premier international financial center—and Chainlink have forged an alliance.— Chainlink (@chainlink) March 24, 2025
The alliance will maximize the utility of tokenized assets in the UAE while ensuring regulatory compliance.https://t.co/oYwl96NSXI pic.twitter.com/OpJ4CCW5wP
Chainlink on-chain metric shows that LINK has surpassed $20 trillion in transaction value enabled (TVE), signaling rapid adoption in on-chain finance. Chainlink’s partnerships with major financial institutions like Frankfurt-based fintech company 21X, Emirates NBD banking group and US Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) underscore its growing influence in bridging traditional finance and blockchain, driving this TVE surge.
Chainlink surpasses $20 trillion in transaction value enabled (TVE).— Chainlink (@chainlink) March 24, 2025
As the standard for onchain finance, we're enabling the next evolution of global markets. pic.twitter.com/tk8vGL4ZOd
