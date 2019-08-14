Cardano version 1.6 is launching soon: Charles Hoskinson reveals

Cardano version 1.6 to launch in a few days.

A new project Polymesh to create a blockchain for security tokens.

Cardano a cryptocurrency project incepted by IOHK is preparing to launch the latest version of its blockchain, version 1.6. The released was hinted by Charles Hoskinson via a tweet on Tuesday. Hoskinson is a co-founder of Ethereum and currently is the CEO of IOHK.

Besides, the tease for the impending version 1.6, the CEO called out to the users to share screenshots and comments regarding the latest version of Daedalus open source crypto wallet.

“We are shipping the 1.6 Cardano update over the next few days. Send me some screenshots of the new Daedalus and let me know if you like it. A lot of great work went into this release and I'm extremely proud of the team.”

Besides Cardano and other projects by IOHK, Hoskinson is also working on a new project which he revealed during the blockchain conference Consensus 2019. The project is a brainchild of Polymath, a security token platform. The project has been dubbed Polymesh and will see the creation of a blockchain for tokens in a bid to make them regulatory friendly.