Cardano price action continues to constrict near the $1.30 support zone in a tight range.

Strong buy signal now present on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart.

Downside risks exist and could be substantial if bears take over.

Cardano price action continues to struggle to make any headway to higher valuations. ADA has spent 19 weeks in a downtrend from the most recent all-time highs made in September 2021. However, bullish momentum may return very soon.

Cardano price develops buying opportunity before ADA hits $2.20

Cardano price has a very bullish entry setup on its Point and Figure chart. The long setup is a theoretical buy stop order at $1.42, a stop loss at $1.34, and a profit target at $2.20. The long idea represents a 9.75:1 reward/risk with an implied 56% gain from the entry.

The long idea is predicated on the entry simultaneously confirming the breakout above a triple-top and crossing above the bear market trendline to convert Cardano price into a bull market.

ADA/USD $0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart

The long entry setup is invalidated if Cardano moves to $1.22.

There is a short setup on Cardano’s chart as well. The short idea is a hypothetical sell stop at $1.28, a stop loss at $1.36, and a profit target at $1.00. However, short-sellers should be extremely cautious about this setup.

ADA/USD $0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart

It is very likely that Cardano price could trigger the sell stop only to fall no lower than $1.24, setting up a massive bear trap for short-sellers. Additionally, the profit target is on the critical $1.00 value area and likely to be defended above $1.00.

The short idea is invalidated if Cardano price moves above $1.46.