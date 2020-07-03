- ADA/USD bull run continues and continues establishing new 2020-highs.
- Cardano IOHK has partnered with Wave Financial Group to set up a development fund of $20 million.
Cardano continues with its bull run setting yet another 2020-high after getting rejected at $0.096 on July 2. ADA/USD was in consolidation mode after a massive move to $0.097 from $0.082 on the same day. The pullback didn’t last long and Cardano is back into bullish mode setting new highs again.
ADA/USD daily chart
Clearly the digital asset is in a strong uptrend, but will probably need to consolidate again considering that the daily RSI is quite overextended. Bulls can use the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA as support. Anything above $0.074 is just a higher low and a possible continuation of the current uptrend.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart uptrend shows the bulls defending the 12-EMA before the key breakouts. Currently, ADA was rejected from $0.102 but the bears are not seeing a lot of continuation just yet. The 12-EMA at $0.094 will serve as support again if the pullback is extended. Anything above $0.087 is a higher low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive rally, on-chain data implies
Bitcoin's address activity has reached 1.07 million, which is the highest level since January 2018, according to the cryptocurrency data provider Santimnet.
EOS /USD enters bullish phase, gains 2% in a matter of minutes
EOS/USD catapulted to $2.44 having gained over 2% of its value in a matter of minutes. By the time of writing, the coin retreated to $2.40; however, it is still nearly 2% since the start of the day and 1.45% higher on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD attempts a recovery, still within the range
Ripple (XRP) has been trading in a tight range since the end of June. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.1770, having gained over 1% since the beginning of the day.
ADA/USD drops down following a heavily bullish Wednesday
ADA/USD bears dropped the price down from $0.0976 to $0.0945 this Thursday. This followed a heavily bullish Wednesday, wherein the price flew up from $0.0833, climbing above the 20D Bollinger Band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.