- Cardano invalidated all gains noted after Vasil upgrade’s arrival date’s announcement.
- The Cardano community’s support has also been waning for the last few months.
- ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. Even the arrival of its most important upgrade, the Vasil hard fork, has not triggered any rise or recovery for the asset, which was come to be known as the third-generation cryptocurrency.
Cardano community backs off
One of the most important parts of Cardano’s ecosystem is its community, and over the last couple of months, most of the users have begun pulling their punches. The overall presence of ADA holders noted across the network has reduced to just 62k on a daily basis which once used to be as high as 158k on average. The series of crashes since January resulted in this decline.
Cardano active addresses
Consequently, as investors began disappearing, the overall transactions on the network reduced significantly as well. At this moment, total transactions every day have come down to 63k, making the active investor-to-transaction ratio near 1:1.
Cardano network transactions
The reason why this is important is that an asset is fuelled by the bullishness of its investors, and given Cardano’s present condition, it needs as much support as it can garner. As it is, the lack of recovery on the charts has resulted in the cryptocurrency losing its position to XRP, which surpassed ADA in terms of market capitalization over the last 24 hours. This will make the former a more favorable asset for the investors, which could further cause a drawdown for ADA.
This is where Cardano could be headed
Ahead of the Vasil hard fork, which is scheduled for September 22, there are a lot of possibilities about where ADA could be headed. However, the most crucial move for the altcoin at the moment is to gain strong support in order to sustain the unprecedented sentiments that would come with Vasil.
Cardano daily chart
This strong support resides above $0.600 since it not only brings ADA closer to the support range but also flips the 23.6% Fibonacci level into support. If ADA can manage to keep above the $0.409 support line over the next two weeks and bounce off the $0.520 mark, it might be able to make it to the support range between $0.595 and $0.747.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot Price Prediction: Sneaky bears aim for $4
Polkadot price has lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. DOT price shows an uptick in bearish momentum on the volume profile indicator. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $10.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: An Autumn rally targeting $500
Binance Doin price printed 2 impulsive waves during summer’s 80% rally. A Fibonacci Retracement Tool surrounding the 2nd impulsive wave places the recent swing low at a 50% FIB level. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is 10 % below today's market value at 240.
Why the Tezos price remains in a bearish death hold
Tezos price shows short-term optimism, but being an early buyer remains ill-advised for reasons mentioned below. Tezos price currently auctions at $1.56 as the bulls have found support from the 8-day simple moving average.
Litecoin Price Prediction: The Bullish vs Bearish Scenario
Litecoin price is inching towards a breakout, but jumping in too soon could result in a whirlwind of pain. Litecoin price currently trades at $58.78 as the bulls and bears collide on smaller time frames.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.