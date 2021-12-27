Cardano price presents bullish pattern with 20% ascent for ADA bulls on the radar

- Cardano price has presented an optimistic set-up as the bulls eye a 20% upswing.
- ADA may finally be attempting to reverse the period of underperformance with an ascent toward $1.78.
- In order for the bullish outlook to be validated, the Ethereum killer must slice above the critical neckline of the pattern at $1.48.
Cardano price has revealed an optimistic outlook after the extended period of sluggish performance. ADA could be headed for a 20% upswing toward $1.78 if the Ethereum killer manages to overcome one last remaining hurdle.
Cardano price eyes bullish reversal
Cardano price has formed a cup and handle pattern on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a 20% climb from the neckline of the pattern toward $1.78.
While the governing technical pattern indicates a bullish outlook for ADA, Cardano price must slice above the neckline of the chart pattern at $1.48 in order for the optimistic chart pattern to be validated.
The first resistance for Cardano price appears at the 50% retracement level at $1.47. If ADA manages to slice above the aforementioned neckline at $1.48, the token will face its next hurdle at the 61.8% FibonacciFiboacci retracement level at $1.54, then at the 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.59.
An additional headwind may appear at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.63 before the optimistic target can be reached. If sufficient buying pressure emerges, Cardano price may reach the target given by the cup and handle pattern at $1.78.
Bigger aspirations for Cardano price will aim for the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $1.87, coinciding with the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
ADA/USDT 12-hour chart
However, if a spike in sell orders occurs, Cardano price may fall toward the first line of defense at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.40, then toward the 50 twelve-hour SMA at $1.35.
The 21 twelve-hour SMA would also act as reliable support for ADA at $1.33, before Cardano price drops toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.32 if selling pressure continues to increase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price presents bullish pattern with 20% ascent for ADA bulls on the radar
Cardano price has revealed an optimistic outlook after the extended period of sluggish performance. ADA could be headed for a 20% upswing toward $1.78 if the Ethereum killer manages to overcome one last remaining hurdle.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb. SHIB may face many obstacles ahead.
Turkey’s financial regulator slaps Binance’s Turkish unit with $751,314 in fines
Turkey’s financial regulatory authority has accused Binance’s local cryptocurrency exchange unit of violations in liability inspections. The charges against the crypto exchange are the first of their kind in Turkey.
Experts believe that layer-1 solutions MATIC, Solana and Terra could outperform Ethereum
Analysts have noted a spike in capital inflow in layer-1 solutions Matic, Solana and Terra over the past two weeks. Proponents believe that tokens with high on-chain activity could outperform Ethereum.
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2022: BTC to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin (BTC) had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.