Cardano Price Prediction: ADA sits on stable support preparing for a 60% breakout

- Cardano price seems to be finding a foothold above the $0.87 support level before entering a new uptrend.
- A confluence of bullish signals notes that an upswing is inevitable if ADA closes above the $0.92 resistance level.
- While a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above this hurdle could trigger a 60% upswing, failure to do so might drag Cardano down by 40% or more.
Cardano price was able to recover after a brutal 21% crash. Now, ADA is trading between two crucial barriers setting up for a volatile move shortly.
Cardano price poised to breakout
Cardano price found support on the 50 four-hour moving average after taking a nosedive to the $0.68 support level on February 15. The so-called “Ethereum killer” continues trading above this lagging indicator, bouncing off it multiple times.
Such behavior demonstrates the strength of the 50 four-hour moving average to keep falling prices at bay, which is a very positive sign.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator adds credence to the optimistic outlook. This technical index flashed a buy signal on ADA’s 4-hour chart, forecasting further upward momentum.
Likewise, the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) moved underneath Cardano price, anticipating the beginning of a new uptrend. The flip-over coincides with the TD setup’s buy signal and strengthens the bullish outlook presented by the SuperTrend indicator.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
Based on IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, Cardano price must slice through $0.92 to advance further. Here, nearly 28,000 addresses previously purchased about 1.32 billion ADA.
These investors are "Out of the Money" and may be inclined to sell their holdings at break-even, slowing down the uptrend seen recently. But if Cardano price manages to break through this hurdle, it will likely march towards $1.20.
Cardano IOMAP chart
On the flip side, the IOMAP cohorts show that Cardano price sits on top of stable support. More than 48,500 addresses are holding over 3.30 billion ADA between $0.86 and $0.88.
As long as Cardano price holds above this massive demand wall, the bullish outlook will remain intact. Failing to do so could prove fatal for the ADA as the next demand barrier is at $0.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price targets a rebound towards $0.70 after defending critical support level
Stellar climbed above the 26-EMA on the 12-hour chart on January 28 and hasn’t lost the support level since then. In the past 24 hours, the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, but XLM bulls managed to hold the 26-EMA once again, with a significant 27% rebound.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC faces just one key resistance level before new high to $280
Litecoin faced a significant sell-off in the past 24 hours, like the rest of the market. Nonetheless, bulls bought most of the dip and aim for new highs as they only face one key resistance level before a massive breakout.
XRP price defends key level and gains strength while buyers aim for $0.90
XRP price has been trading inside a robust uptrend since February 5, gaining new strength and establishing several support levels on the way up. XRP bulls have just defended a key support level and target a significant rebound towards $0.7.
Dogecoin price could rise to new all-time highs as Elon Musk offers money to help the digital asset
Yet again, Elon Musk has tweeted about Dogecoin in what seems to be quite positive for the community. Musk stated that he wants major Dogecoin holders to sell most of their coins in order for Dogecoin to get his full support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.