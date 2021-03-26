Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for 21% upswing

- Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35.
- The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region.
- Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
Cardano has flipped bullish after a persistent downtrend over the last week. Support was embraced slightly above $1, whereby bulls took control of the trend. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $1.12 following a breakout above a key technical pattern.
Cardano lifts toward $1.35
Cardano’s downtrend led to the formation of a falling wedge pattern. This is a continuation pattern that forms after significant upward price action. The freefall from the resistance leads to a consolidation period, as bulls prepare to take control. A breakout is usually anticipated when the price slices through the upper trendline.
Falling wedges have precise targets measured from the highest to lowest points of the pattern. Cardano gains are expected to spike to $1.35, presenting a 21% liftoff from the breakout point.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reinforced the uptrend after recovering from the oversold region. Cardano’s momentum to $1.35 is bound to continue if the RSI closes the gap toward the overbought area.
Looking at the other side of the picture
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) on-chain model by IntoTheBlock suggests that Cardano will settle for consolidation before breaking out further. This is due to an immense resistance highlighted between $1.12 and $1.16. Here, around 144,000 addresses previously bought approximately 3.9 billion ADA.
Cardano IOMAP chart
The model brings to light a relatively strong support level, running from $1.09 to $1.12. Here, roughly 97,500 addresses previously bundled up nearly 3 billion ADA. If this support remains intact, Cardano will settle for a sideways trading action before completing the upswing to $1.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP locked on a 55% advance
Ripple price is unchanged this week despite the volatility in the cryptocurrency complex. The longer-term perspective supports a more bullish outlook in the coming weeks, as long as the rising trendline and the 10-week SMA repel any renewed selling pressure.
VeChain sellers are in but catch a breather above this key level
VET picks up bids around $0.0825, up 1.40% intraday, during the early Friday. In doing so, the quote respects the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA but keeps the downside break of the previously critical support line stretched from February 28.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ hints at 50% breakout soon
Tezos price has been consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern for more than a month. A decisive close above $4.32 will confirm a bullish breakout and propel XTZ by 50% to $6.46.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC on the cusp of heavy losses, $51,000 probes bears
Bitcoin fades recent corrective pullback while dropping back to $51,700 during early Friday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major battles 50-day SMA while keeping Wednesday’s downside break of an ascending trend line from January 27.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.